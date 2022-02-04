Sertoma clubs donate to help the hearing-impaired

The Gateway Sertoma Club participated in two check presentations at the Barkley Memorial Center Jan. 12. One involved money provided by the Gateway Sertoma Center to HearU Nebraska. The other involved money raised by the Hastings Noon Sertoma Club for the Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank and involved the Gateway Sertoma Club.

The Gateway Sertoma Club presented HearU Nebraska with a check for $2,000. HearU Nebraska provides hearing aids to children from birth to 18 years of age along with hearing aid batteries, kits for maintaining hearing aids, and costs associated with maintenance, replacement and fitting of these devices. Since 2008, it has provided hundreds of hearing aids to hard-of-hearing children throughout Nebraska.

A Sertoma Club grant, which supports community charitable programs and organizations, funded this donation. Gateway Sertoma members Harold Klein, Larry Thorne and Kevin Miller presented the check to Dr. Steven Barlow and Dr. Stacie Ray, representing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Barkley Memorial Center and HearU Nebraska.

Hastings Noon Sertoma Club presented Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank with a check for $500. The Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank provides refurbished hearing aids to individuals age 65 or older who demonstrate financial need. The Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank is operated jointly by Nebraska Sertoma Clubs, Barkley Memorial Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Proceeds from the 2021 Eight-man All-Stars football game in Hastings, Nebraska, funded this donation. Jim Sharrick of Hastings Noon Sertoma Club presented the check to Larry Thorne of Gateway Sertoma Club, who was a founder of the Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank, and to Dr. Steven Barlow and Dr. Stacie Ray, representing the Barkley Memorial Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0