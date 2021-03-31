Senators confirm LIBA president to state Health Board, question nominating process

And Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen said in addition to opposing Synhorst because of positions the lobbyist had taken “contrary to public health,” said he was concerned that so many senators felt comfortable openly supporting someone who had helped their political careers.

“That’s not the candor we want on the floor of the Legislature,” Hansen said.

Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Synhorst said statements about his work as LIBA’s lobbyist and as a Republican party leader and political consultant made by opponents to his nomination were “untrue.”

While it was his job to direct campaign funds to Republicans as NEGOP’s executive director, Synhorst said he seldom made personal donations to candidates. He also added LIBA did not take a position on Lincoln’s mask mandate, but advocated policies that would allow businesses to reopen.

He also said he has submitted his name for other positions throughout the years that have interested him before he was tapped by Ricketts last December.

“I’ve always encouraged other people, when the governor is looking to make appointments, to consider getting engaged and involved in their government,” Synhorst said. “If you preach it, you should do it.”