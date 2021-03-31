Senators confirm LIBA president to state Health Board, question nominating process

The Legislature confirmed the appointments of seven people to the state Board of Health on Wednesday, including the president and CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association.
Lawmakers ultimately approved appointing Bud Synhorst to the state Health Board on a 37-7 vote, but only after several senators — all Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature — criticized Gov. Pete Ricketts' pick as well as the process to confirm him.
What typically is a routine duty in the Legislature turned into a lengthy debate, as Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh called on senators to reject Synhorst, a former executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party.
Cavanaugh said Synhorst’s lobbying on behalf of LIBA against public health measures put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus should prevent him from serving on the Board of Health.
Sen. John Arch of Papillion, who chairs the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, and others said they didn’t believe Synhorst's work as a lobbyist should disqualify him, however.
Cavanaugh also suggested Synhorst bore responsibility for some of the venom directed toward Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez after the department instituted a mask mandate last summer that several businesses opposed.
“He has been very outspoken against the public health director of Lancaster County,” Cavanaugh said, “and now we’re going to put him on the Board of Health?”
Her comments drew rebuke from Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist and other Republican state lawmakers who vouched for Synhorst’s character and said they called him a friend, or an adviser who helped them run for office.
Geist said Synhorst personally follows public health guidelines, including wearing a mask when it’s required, and said he has experience that qualifies him to serve on the board, dismissing the opposition to his appointment as a political attack “to drag his name through the mud.”
But that, in turn, led opponents to Synhorst’s appointment to say that supporters were backing him only because they owed him a political favor.
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt said one-party rule in Nebraska, where Republicans control every statewide office and make up a majority of the Legislature, allowed leaders to appoint political supporters to boards and commissions as a political reward rather than tap subject matter experts.
“We all know that’s how it really works,” Hunt said.
Hunt also questioned whether the state constitution would allow Synhorst to serve on both the Board of Health, which is under the purview of the executive branch, as well as a judiciary branch committee responsible for nominating district court judges.
And Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen said in addition to opposing Synhorst because of positions the lobbyist had taken “contrary to public health,” said he was concerned that so many senators felt comfortable openly supporting someone who had helped their political careers.
“That’s not the candor we want on the floor of the Legislature,” Hansen said.
Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Synhorst said statements about his work as LIBA’s lobbyist and as a Republican party leader and political consultant made by opponents to his nomination were “untrue.”
While it was his job to direct campaign funds to Republicans as NEGOP’s executive director, Synhorst said he seldom made personal donations to candidates. He also added LIBA did not take a position on Lincoln’s mask mandate, but advocated policies that would allow businesses to reopen.
He also said he has submitted his name for other positions throughout the years that have interested him before he was tapped by Ricketts last December.
“I’ve always encouraged other people, when the governor is looking to make appointments, to consider getting engaged and involved in their government,” Synhorst said. “If you preach it, you should do it.”
Synhorst said his experience at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, where he worked as a member of the executive team and on the hospital’s foundation for three years, piqued his interest in the state Health Board and gave him insight into its work.
The opposition to Synhorst’s nomination was the entry point for a larger discussion on the process — or lack thereof — when it comes to the Legislature confirming gubernatorial appointments.
Cavanaugh said the Legislature is only told who the governor nominates to fill vacancies on a board and has no idea who else may have applied for those positions, which could mean qualified candidates were passed over.
She said Ricketts nominees — all men — continued a lack of representation on the Board of Health, where just 1 of the 17 members are women, and highlighted the resumes of several women she said were more qualified than Synhorst.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne pointed out that none of the current board members serve communities in the eastern half of Omaha, where roughly 20% of Nebraska’s population lives, including dense pockets of Black and Latino populations, and where the University of Nebraska Medical Center or the Creighton University Med Center are located.
Wayne said race and geography shouldn’t be the final deciding factors for who can serve on what board. But, he added, there is a way for lawmakers to be intentional about diversity and inclusion in doing “what is best for Nebraska.”
“It’s easier to keep doing what we’ve always done,” he said. “At some point, we need to get comfortable being uncomfortable. We need to be intentional about what we’re doing.”
MEET THE SENATORS:
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS