Self Care for the Caregiver virtual workshop May 19

A virtual educational workshop set up by the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition for caregivers will focus on "Self Care for the Caregiver" from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

Presenter will be Amanda Millemon of Health at Home Consultants. Millemon earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She began her career in 2009 and now works as a physician assistant, diagnosing and treating patients with psychiatric needs. She is certified to diagnose and treat a wide array of conditions across the lifespan.