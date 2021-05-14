 Skip to main content
Self Care for the Caregiver virtual workshop May 19
A virtual educational workshop set up by the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition for caregivers will focus on "Self Care for the Caregiver" from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

Presenter will be Amanda Millemon of Health at Home Consultants. Millemon earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She began her career in 2009 and now works as a physician assistant, diagnosing and treating patients with psychiatric needs. She is certified to diagnose and treat a wide array of conditions across the lifespan. 

Register for this Zoom meeting at https://go.unl.edu/may19.

