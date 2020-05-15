You are the owner of this article.
Second inmate at prison and second at Lancaster County jail test COVID-19 positive
Community Corrections Center-Omaha

2320 J Ave., Omaha

169 men and women on work release

Minimum custody

$21,905 average annual cost per inmate

187.8 percent design capacity

125.2 operational capacity

One building

Charles West, warden

 Courtesy photo

Another inmate at Community Corrections Center-Omaha has tested positive for COVID-19.

Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in a news release Friday that 20 inmates have been tested for the virus by Corrections medical staff or an outside medical provider. Twelve had negative results and others are pending.

The first positive case was a Community Corrections Center-Omaha inmate who went to a hospital for other medical issues and was tested upon admission. The second inmate was a close contact with that person.

“The majority of inmates currently undergoing testing are housed at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha and were determined to have close contact with the first inmate who went to the hospital,” Frakes said. “We are also testing inmates who will be discharging from CCC-O during the facility quarantine, as a precaution."

He said if any of the releasing inmates test positive, the department will notify the appropriate district health authority and assist the inmate with necessary community resources.

The community corrections facility in Omaha remains under quarantine for at least 14 days, Frakes said. Staff members who were in close contact with the inmate are isolating at home and will be permitted to return after a 14-day quarantine and clearance from a medical provider.

The Lancaster County Department of Corrections also reported its second known case of COVID-19 within the facility. The person who tested positive was recently released from a community hospital after treatment for the virus, is in isolation and has had no contact with the general inmate population, said Corrections Director Brad Johnson.

The Lancaster County Jail coordinated with the Lincoln Police Department for a safe transfer of the person into jail custody, Johnson said. The inmate is  being treated in the infirmary for mild symptoms.

At least nine staff members in three of the state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, including several staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The prisons have used virus prevention measures such as wearing masks, aggressive sanitation, limited movement, screening for symptoms and risk factors, following community standards of care for testing and use of universal health precautions during the the past two months, Frakes said.

