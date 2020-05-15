Second inmate at prison and second at Lancaster County jail test COVID-19 positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another inmate at Community Corrections Center-Omaha has tested positive for COVID-19.

Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in a news release Friday that 20 inmates have been tested for the virus by Corrections medical staff or an outside medical provider. Twelve had negative results and others are pending.

The first positive case was a Community Corrections Center-Omaha inmate who went to a hospital for other medical issues and was tested upon admission. The second inmate was a close contact with that person.

“The majority of inmates currently undergoing testing are housed at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha and were determined to have close contact with the first inmate who went to the hospital,” Frakes said. “We are also testing inmates who will be discharging from CCC-O during the facility quarantine, as a precaution."

He said if any of the releasing inmates test positive, the department will notify the appropriate district health authority and assist the inmate with necessary community resources.