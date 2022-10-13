Sean Astin visits Lincoln for Mental Health Awareness Week

Sean Astin speaks to the media before an event for Bryan Health's mental illness awareness week, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Lincoln, Neb. Sean Astin is an actor known for his roles in "The Goonies," "Rudy," "Lord of the Rings" and "Stranger Things."
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
As Sean Astin looked into the crowd of about 1,000 people at St. Mark's United Methodist Church on Thursday, he reminded them that while mental illness is ugly, there is also some beauty.
"Everything about my mother is hope," said Astin, the film and television actor. "Everything about her experiences, her courage, determination, resilience and ability to try and forgive herself."
Astin, the son of the late Patty Duke, a legend of television and movies in the 1950s and 1960s, was the featured speaker for Bryan Health's mental health care fair.
Best known for his roles in "The Goonies," "Rudy" and "The Lord of the Rings," Astin got his start in acting as an 8-year-old.
Playing the role of an 8-year-old kid with an abusive mother — played by his own mother — in "Please Don't Hit Me Mom." It was something, he said, that hit too close to home.
"My whole life is just like this series of contradictions," Astin said. "I'm on this show where she's beating me up and I'm uncomfortable because it's hitting kind of close to home, yet at the same time, you know that it's helping other people to see this issue depicted on television."
Astin's half-hour presentation Thursday, which coincided with Mental Health Awareness Week, dived into the stigmas of mental health and his experience growing up with a mother with a mental illness.
Duke, an Academy Award and multitime Emmy Award winner, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1982.
Throughout most of Astin's childhood, his mother suffered from an undiagnosed bipolar disorder, which he says affected their family's dynamic.
After a tumultuous childhood, Astin says that his mother's diagnoses brought comfort to everyone, his mother included.
"My mother was overjoyed when she got diagnosed because she felt like she could put a word to the bad behavior," he said.
But with her joy came fear, he said.
"She didn't know if they were going to put her in a straight jacket. She was afraid of electroshock therapy," Astin said.
Astin invited the audience to think about mental health issues — and how they might manifest themselves — in everyday life.
For more than 20 years, Astin has continued to build on his mother's legacy of mental health advocacy as he shares his experiences to help destigmatize it.
"When she shared her story, it made other people feel grateful to know they were not alone," Astin said.
"It was like the pain was some sort of weird, awful price that she had to pay in order to arrive in this position of advocacy."
Astin concluded his program with a line from his role in "The Lord of the Rings."
"It's like in the great stories, Mr. Frodo, full of darkness and danger," he said. "… You don't want to know the end because how could the end be happy? How could the world go back to the way it was when so much bad had happened?
"But in the end, it's only a passing thing, this shadow."
For more information on mental health services in Lincoln, visit
bryanhealth.com/behavioral-health-services.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or
emejia@journalstar.com
