RSVP due Tuesday for June 5 Cancer Survivors Celebration

The 30th annual Cancer Survivors Celebration for cancer survivors and their families and friends is planned for Sunday, June 5, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. June 5 for registration, a keepsake photo and a light meal. A program will follow from 5:45-7 p.m. Attendees will meet other cancer survivors, hear stories of survivorship and learn the role genetics plays in cancer. Speakers will include Merri Hackbarth, cancer survivor and Domesti-PUPS trainer; Maddie Kaltenberger, genetic counselor; and Kara Brown, cancer survivor.

The celebration is open to cancer survivors and one guest. RSVP is due Tuesday, May 31, at www.eventbrite.com/e/30th-cancer-survivors-day-celebrating-cancer-survivorship-tickets-310709820437 or by calling 402-219-7433.

