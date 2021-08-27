Rotary clubs hold blood drive thru Sept. 30

Lincoln's four Rotary clubs, with a collective membership of about 380 men and women from all walks of life and professions, are joining together to answer the call for blood donations in the Lincoln community. And they need your help.

Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) is a nonprofit organization that has been connecting people and saving lives since 1968. NCBB relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area hospitals and other partners. With operations in Nebraska and western Iowa, NCBB is a division of New York Blood Centers Enterprises, serving communities across the country.

More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were canceled due to COVID-19 this past year, and the supply remains low. There have been days when less than a three-day supply of all blood types were available.

The Rotary club members are being motivated and encouraged to personally commit and get their spouses and adult family members to donate blood. This involves making their own appointments with the NCCB and donating by the end of September.

You can join Rotary members in this effort to build the NCCB's blood supply by calling 402-486-9414 or visiting www.ncbb.org.

Rotary International is a service organization with 1.22 million members worldwide, engaging in projects to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace locally and internationally. The Rotary motto is “Service Above Self.” Rotary’s signature project is the drive to eliminate the scourge of Polio around the world. In only a few places does it still linger after the campaign was initiated in 1985. More than 2.5 billion children have received the Polio vaccine.

