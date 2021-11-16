Risk dial rises to mid-orange as Lincoln COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Despite a high number of local vaccine breakthrough cases — Lopez said the percentage was above 30% for the second week in a row — there are no plans to expand eligibility for the shots.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration recommends Pfizer and Moderna booster shots after 6 months for anyone 65 and older and for people 18 and older who are at high risk because of a job, health condition or living status, and booster shots after 2 months for anyone 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, some states and cities have chosen to open up eligibility to all adults.

Lopez said the Health Department has discussed the matter, but is waiting on further guidance from the FDA and has no plans to offer boosters to others unless the agency recommends it.

Lancaster County remains the only county or city in the state with a mask mandate, and it appears likely it will be extended. It's scheduled to expire next week, and while Lopez did not specifically say it will be extended, she hinted that it's likely.

"When we look at where we are and where our whole state is, that tells a story," she said, noting that the mandate will be addressed at next week's briefing.