Risk dial lowered as COVID-19 cases drop in Lincoln, but mask mandate extended

And patients continue to die from the disease at higher numbers than they did in the summer and spring.

Lopez reported three more deaths Tuesday, a man and woman in their 70s and a woman in her 50s. That makes 17 this month so far. Twenty-seven county residents died of COVID-19 last month.

For those and other reasons, she said the community is not at a point where the mask mandate can be removed. She announced a new directed health measure that will extend the mandate until Oct. 28.

"The data tells us that our situation is still critical and our community is not yet in a position where we can safely end the indoor mask requirement," Lopez said.

While she said she realizes that was "not the news we were hoping for," she said it's a necessary step to "help get us through this surge and back to where we want to be."

With its mask mandate in place, Lancaster County has seen its case numbers fall while those in many parts of the state have been on the rise. However, the county still has higher case rates than either Douglas or Sarpy counties, neither of which have widespread mask mandates.