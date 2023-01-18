Risk dial drops as COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Lincoln

Despite a new variant and weeks of holiday gatherings, official COVID-19 case counts have continued to decline locally to their lowest levels in months.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 176 confirmed cases for the week that ended Saturday. That was the lowest weekly total since April.

Local cases are now down more then 60% in the past month.

Many cases are not being recorded because people are either testing themselves at home or not testing at all. In fact, the 1,711 COVID-19 tests recorded in Lancaster County last week were the lowest weekly total since May 2020.

However, among those who did get an official test, the positivity rate was 10.1%, the lowest it's been since early October.

COVID-related hospitalizations, which are perhaps a better indicator of current conditions, also declined slightly. According to the Health Department, the daily average of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln was 40 last week, compared with 42 the previous week.

Another indicator of current COVID-19 conditions is the number of virus particles detected in wastewater, which continued to decline.

Because of all of the positive indicators, the Health Department said its COVID-19 risk dial will move from elevated yellow, where it's been for the past six weeks, to mid-yellow, which indicates a slightly lower risk of virus spread.

“Several key indicators show a sustained decrease. That’s good news for right now and we hope to see further improvement,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release. “However, we also know from previous experience that our local situation can change quickly with the arrival of new variants. We’re paying close attention to the fast-moving XBB.1.5 variant as it spreads across the nation and in Nebraska. We expect to see cases in our community and are working to further understand the variant’s potential impact locally.”

The XBB.1.5 variant, which health experts say is more efficient at infecting people than previous variants -- even those who are fully vaccinated or who have had a previous COVID infection -- first showed up in Nebraska a few weeks ago. But it has not yet taken a firm hold, accounting for only 6% of cases as of Friday, according to genetic sequencing data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. That was down from 9% the week before.

Nationally, it made up 43% of positive samples to undergo genomic sequencing last week. The subvariant topped 80% of positive samples sequenced in the Northeast.

That lack of XBB.1.5 in Nebraska may be why cases have not started to climb either locally or statewide.

Nebraska tallied 1,486 cases for the week ending Jan. 11, up slightly from the 1,420 cases tallied the week before, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was down from a peak above 3,600 in early December. The state’s per-capita case count remained in the lower third among states.

As of Monday, new hospital admissions in Nebraska stood at about 21 a day, down from close to 30 a day at the start of January.

There were seven COVID-19 deaths statewide last week, including one in Lincoln, a woman in her 60s who was fully vaccinated and was hospitalized.

