Risk dial back to yellow as COVID-19 cases surge in Lincoln, no mask mandate planned

After two months in the green, we're headed back to yellow.
Local officials on Tuesday announced that Lancaster County's COVID-19 Risk Dial is moving back into the moderate range.
Local case numbers have surged over the past few weeks. Last week, there were 226 cases in the county, nearly four times the number from three weeks ago and the most since the end of April.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said the daily average of COVID-19 cases has risen to 32, up from 5 a month ago.
Hospitalizations also are continuing to climb, with 42 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals on Tuesday, the most since February. The daily average of patients has risen from 9 on June 29 to 39 as of Monday.
"Our numbers are clearly heading in the wrong direction," Lopez said.
With cases surging across the country, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on Tuesday and recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas of the U.S. where the delta variant is prominent.
Lopez said the Health Department has no plans to reinstate mask mandates or other coronavirus restrictions in Lancaster County, which is among 38 Nebraska counties where the CDC defines the level of community transmission as substantial or high.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who opposed a statewide mask mandate even in the heights of the pandemic, on Tuesday criticized the new CDC guidance.
"The CDC announcement only furthers the distrust many have with the CDC and does not help to encourage more people to get the vaccines that are helping bring the pandemic to a conclusion," Ricketts said in a news release. "The State of Nebraska will not be adopting their mask guidance.”
Lopez said the delta variant of the disease, which is more infectious, is a major factor in the increase in local cases, along with the significant portion of the population that is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lopez said recent case data shows people who are unvaccinated are more than seven times more likely to be infected with the disease than those who are vaccinated.
They also are much more likely to be hospitalized, with 88% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past four weeks occurring in people who are not fully vaccinated, she said.
"Vaccination is really the best protection we have against the delta variant," Lopez said.
Lancaster County has one of the best vaccination rates in Nebraska, with about 54% of all residents fully vaccinated, and another 3% with the first of two shots. However, 27% of eligible people have not gotten vaccinated, and the roughly 52,000 children under age 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Lopez said many of the COVID-19 clusters that have popped up over recent weeks in Lincoln have been connected to child care centers and summer camps, places where unvaccinated kids are gathering.
With school starting in a couple weeks, Lincoln is likely to see more issues with kids with COVID-19 infecting others, said Sian Jones-Jobst, a local pediatrician.
She and Lopez both encouraged parents to get their eligible children vaccinated.
"The more kids we can get vaccinated, the safer our schools will be," Jones Jobst said.
She pointed out that not only will vaccination prevent kids from getting sick, it also will help keep them in school, as current Lincoln Public Schools guidance would allow vaccinated students to remain in class even if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Only those who are unvaccinated would have to quarantine and miss school.
The state as a whole has seen a surge in cases similar to what Lancaster County has experienced. There were 976 cases last week statewide, according to the CDC, double the number from two weeks ago.
Lincoln just hosted the National High School Finals Rodeo, an event that brought thousands of out-of-state visitors to the city, but Lopez said it's too early to tell if a spike in COVID-19 cases resulted from the event.
There also are a number of large events coming up in the next few weeks, including a Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium. Lopez said the Health Department will continue to monitor conditions and make adjustments to local health directives as needed.
