Risk dial back to yellow as COVID-19 cases surge in Lincoln, no mask mandate planned

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who opposed a statewide mask mandate even in the heights of the pandemic, on Tuesday criticized the new CDC guidance.

"The CDC announcement only furthers the distrust many have with the CDC and does not help to encourage more people to get the vaccines that are helping bring the pandemic to a conclusion," Ricketts said in a news release. "The State of Nebraska will not be adopting their mask guidance.”

Lopez said the delta variant of the disease, which is more infectious, is a major factor in the increase in local cases, along with the significant portion of the population that is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lopez said recent case data shows people who are unvaccinated are more than seven times more likely to be infected with the disease than those who are vaccinated.

They also are much more likely to be hospitalized, with 88% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past four weeks occurring in people who are not fully vaccinated, she said.

"Vaccination is really the best protection we have against the delta variant," Lopez said.