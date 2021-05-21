Ride for children's mental health ends at Capitol today

Volunteer motorcyclists who saddled up to ride across Nebraska from May 19-22 for the 14th annual Pony Express Ride, an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health, will finish their journey at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. today, May 22.

The ride focuses on the message that mental health is fundamental to overall health – a message shared by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The bikers kicked off their ride in Scottsbluff on Wednesday, May 19. During the ride, they reenacted the mail-delivery service of the storied Pony Express by picking up letters in several towns about children’s mental health written by youth, their families and other supporters, which will be delivered to state employees at the Capitol.

“For the past 14 years, these dedicated motorcyclists have been a key partner in raising awareness for children’s mental health,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health. “Half of all lifetime mental illness begins at the average age of 14 and three-quarters by age 24. For a young person with symptoms of a behavioral health disorder, the earlier treatment is started, the more effective it can be. We need to continue to normalize conversations about mental health and ensure youth and families have access to prevention and treatment services.”