Ricketts urges new round of federal COVID-19 assistance

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday he would like to see Congress approve another round of federal assistance to help Nebraska and other states navigate through the ongoing COVID-19 economic crisis.

Congress has been wrestling with partisan differences over a new package of relief assistance for businesses, the unemployed, schools, health care providers and other segments of the economy that are still struggling as assistance from the CARES Act draws to a close.

"I would certainly encourage Congress to take up targeted programs that would help us get through the next few months," Ricketts said in answer to a question at a morning news conference.

Targeted assistance in the current CARES Act has been "very successful," the Republican governor said.

Centering on COVID-19 issues at the first of three news conferences he has scheduled this week, the governor said he has signed an executive order that will extend a waiver of Nebraska licensure requirements for doctors and nurses from other states who come here to help during the pandemic emergency.