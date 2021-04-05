Ricketts urges COVID-19 vaccinations as hospitalizations rise

With COVID-19 hospitalizations creeping up in the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday urged Nebraskans to step forward now and get vaccinated.

"Please, folks, sign up to get the vaccine," the governor said during a news briefing. "This is the way we work our way through the pandemic."

The vaccine is "safe and effective," Ricketts said.

Seventy-five percent of Nebraska seniors, those who are considered at most risk of death or hospitalization as a result of contracting the virus, have been vaccinated, the governor said.

While hospitalizations are increasing for the first time in 18 weeks, Ricketts said, the 132 COVID-19 patients hospitalized now represent less than 3% of hospital capacity in the state.

Ricketts hailed the increasing supply of vaccine flowing into the state monthly with 27,600 doses from Johnson & Johnson, 25,740 from Pfizer and 19,200 from Moderna arriving now.

Asked about the increase in reported cases, the governor said COVID-19 variants that are more transmissible probably are part of the cause.

Ricketts received his first vaccination on Saturday and said he had no side effects other than a sore arm for a day.