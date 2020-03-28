Ricketts to appear on CNN's 'State of the Union' Sunday

Gov. Pete Ricketts will appear on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning alongside other politicians and the country's top infectious disease expert to talk about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ricketts will speak with host Jake Tapper on CNN during the 8 a.m. hour, according to the show's Twitter account.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are also slated as guests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.