Ricketts to appear on CNN's 'State of the Union' Sunday
Ricketts to appear on CNN's 'State of the Union' Sunday

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a press briefing in Lincoln on Wednesday.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Gov. Pete Ricketts will appear on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning alongside other politicians and the country's top infectious disease expert to talk about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ricketts will speak with host Jake Tapper on CNN during the 8 a.m. hour, according to the show's Twitter account.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are also slated as guests.

