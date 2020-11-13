 Skip to main content
Ricketts ties new restrictions to additional COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ricketts ties new restrictions to additional COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID news conference 11.12

Gov. Pete Ricketts appears virtually to deliver his coronavirus briefing in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol on Thursday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday he will impose more restrictive directed health measures in the state if the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals reaches 25% occupancy of hospital beds.

That figure has already moved to a level of 20%, he said.

"Our hospitals are in serious condition now," Ricketts said during a news conference, and he has decided to make hospital capacity the guideline for future restrictions imposed by the state.

If coronavirus patients begin to occupy 25% of hospital beds, the state will impose, or reimpose, a number of restrictions that previously had been in place.

At the 25% threshold, Ricketts said he would encourage limitations on indoor gatherings to 10 persons and outdoor gatherings to 25 persons now.

New restrictions would require bars to return to carry-out and delivery service only. 

Schools will remain open, the governor said.

"Restrictions were relaxed" when the state appeared to have the virus under control, he noted. "Now we need to get people to pay more attention again."

In moving forward with any new restrictions, Ricketts said "we want to take this a step at a time."

"If we slow the spread of the virus," he said, "we won't need additional restrictions."

While he will continue to oppose mask mandates, the governor said he hopes Nebraskans are aware of new evidence that masks protect the person who wears one as well as others.

"Masks work, but they are just one tool," he said. Despite mask mandates in Lincoln and Omaha, he noted, COVID-19 cases are rising in both of those cities, too.

As of Thursday night, Ricketts said, 905 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Nebraska. That's a figure that has increased from 200 on Sept. 23, he noted.

And that's "a very serious situation for our hospitals," Ricketts said.

"We need to get back to the good habits we had in the spring," he said. 

Maintain six feet of physical distancing, wear a mask, wash hands often, stay home when sick, the governor said, and work from home if you can.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

Husker News