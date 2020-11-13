Ricketts ties new restrictions to additional COVID-19 hospitalizations

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday he will impose more restrictive directed health measures in the state if the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals reaches 25% occupancy of hospital beds.

That figure has already moved to a level of 20%, he said.

"Our hospitals are in serious condition now," Ricketts said during a news conference, and he has decided to make hospital capacity the guideline for future restrictions imposed by the state.

If coronavirus patients begin to occupy 25% of hospital beds, the state will impose, or reimpose, a number of restrictions that previously had been in place.

At the 25% threshold, Ricketts said he would encourage limitations on indoor gatherings to 10 persons and outdoor gatherings to 25 persons now.

New restrictions would require bars to return to carry-out and delivery service only.

Schools will remain open, the governor said.

"Restrictions were relaxed" when the state appeared to have the virus under control, he noted. "Now we need to get people to pay more attention again."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In moving forward with any new restrictions, Ricketts said "we want to take this a step at a time."