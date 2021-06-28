Ricketts says it's time to return to normal; COVID state of emergency ending this week

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday it's time to move on from the coronavirus emergency that has governed and limited activities in the state and return to a normal life now.

"It's time for people to get back to normal with the understanding that the virus will be here forever," the governor said, just as other viruses will continue to be.

"The risk for COVID-19 is now low," he said.

Ricketts said he believes children should return to classrooms throughout the state this fall with no masks or vaccinations required.

Schools should "make accommodations for people who may be at risk," he said.

The governor told a news conference he will formally end Nebraska's coronavirus state of emergency effective at the end of the day on June 30, clearing the path for resumption of normal activities.

The state of emergency was declared on March 13, 2020.

The state's contract with TestNebraska, the company that has provided COVID-19 testing for Nebraskans, will end on July 31, Ricketts said, with the final testing date through that site set for July 18.

"Nebraska did a great job with this pandemic," he said. "Our health care workers did a great job."