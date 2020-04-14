You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts says he'll 'do what's best for Nebraska,' even if Trump reopens economy early
Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln on Friday about the COVID-19 virus. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains focused on keeping Nebraskans safe and preventing the state’s health care system from being overrun due to the coronavirus rather than the politics of when to reopen the economy.

At an afternoon news briefing on Tuesday, Ricketts said Nebraska will continue to work collaboratively with federal and local governments to determine when and how the state will lift restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“There are people out there who are trying to drive a wedge between the president, governors, public health officials,” he said. “Let’s not get caught up in that Washington, D.C.-type ‘gotcha’ politics.”

Ricketts’ statements come a day after President Donald Trump announced, both on Twitter and during a daily White House news briefing, that it was his sole decision when pandemic restrictions would be relaxed and the economy would be allowed to reopen.

The president’s comments inflamed Democrat governors on both coasts as well as several Republicans in Congress who pointed to the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says powers not delegated to the federal government are reserved to the states.

On Tuesday, Trump announced he was "authorizing" governors to conduct "a very powerful reopening of their state at a time and manner" appropriate for their state -- an authority they already have.

Ricketts has routinely urged Nebraskans to stay home, work from home whenever possible, avoid social gatherings and shop once a week as part of a campaign to blunt the spread of the coronavirus through April 30.

He has not issued a shelter-at-home mandate as nearly all other states have done, however, saying such a measure was not part of Nebraska’s plan to respond to the global pandemic. Instead, Ricketts has relied on a series of directed health measures including statewide restrictions similar in nature to rules in other states.  

The governor, a Trump ally who has appeared at several White House events, including most recently a black-tie event in February, didn’t criticize the president’s statements as other state and congressional leaders have on Monday and Tuesday.

“We work collaboratively with our federal officials,” he said. “We do that with local governments as well.”

Nebraska plans to ease its restrictions over time in consultation with government leaders, public health experts and others, Ricketts said. There are no specifics on when that might take place, he added.

Should Trump or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drop the 10-person rule, Ricketts said state officials "will continue to do what's right for Nebraska."

“Right now, we want people to really focus on our ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected’ for the next 2½ weeks here as we approach the end of April,” he said.

In other news:

More options for restaurants

Restaurants in Nebraska will now be able to sell food and other supplies not labeled for retail sale after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration temporarily waived regulations preventing them from doing so.

That means restaurants can sell their stock of bulk foods they purchase from distributors and local farmers, said Steve Wellman, director of the state Department of Agriculture, without needing nutrition labels to be included.

Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said Nebraskans can now buy food products like cereal, eggs, butter, milk, bread, and fresh produce from restaurants, as well as other household items like paper towels or toilet paper.

Customers are asked to call ahead before purchasing any items, however.

The move could help several restaurants survive the COVID-19 pandemic, and keep employees on the payroll, Olson said.

Managing central Nebraska cases

Despite an exponential increase in new COVID-19 cases in Hall and Adams counties over the last week, Ricketts said the health care systems in Grand Island and Hastings have not been overwhelmed.

“Part of our plan was always to be able to move patients around and take a statewide approach to our health care system,” he said, “so that we could leverage where we have capacity in one part of the state if we were coming up against capacity in another part of the state.”

CHI St. Francis in Grand Island, part of the CHI Health system with hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha, was able to obtain more ventilators as the need went up last week.

Hall County reported 235 cases on Tuesday evening, and Adams County edged ahead of Lancaster County with 62, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 901 confirmed cases were reported.

Dorms, campuses being prepared

The Nebraska National Guard is setting up checkpoints and preparing residence halls at the University of Nebraska’s campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney to house individuals who need a place to quarantine if they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Dorm rooms are also being readied for health care workers and first responders who need a place to stay while they work on the front lines of the pandemic, Ricketts said.

“You may see National Guard troops in their uniforms walking around getting prepared,” he said. “They’ll be taking the temperature of anybody who enters those buildings, they’ll be helping our guests out with regards to any basic needs our guests have and then, if they need medical help, they’ll be connecting them to a medical health professional.”

