Ricketts says he'll 'do what's best for Nebraska,' even if Trump reopens economy early

More options for restaurants

Restaurants in Nebraska will now be able to sell food and other supplies not labeled for retail sale after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration temporarily waived regulations preventing them from doing so.

That means restaurants can sell their stock of bulk foods they purchase from distributors and local farmers, said Steve Wellman, director of the state Department of Agriculture, without needing nutrition labels to be included.

Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said Nebraskans can now buy food products like cereal, eggs, butter, milk, bread, and fresh produce from restaurants, as well as other household items like paper towels or toilet paper.

Customers are asked to call ahead before purchasing any items, however.

The move could help several restaurants survive the COVID-19 pandemic, and keep employees on the payroll, Olson said.

Managing central Nebraska cases

Despite an exponential increase in new COVID-19 cases in Hall and Adams counties over the last week, Ricketts said the health care systems in Grand Island and Hastings have not been overwhelmed.