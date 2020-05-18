Ricketts says coronavirus spike won't prevent relaxed restrictions

Statewide restrictions currently in effect include a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, closure and limitations on business activity and an expectation that individuals will maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from one another.

Ricketts already has signaled that some physical distancing expectations are likely to remain in place until at least the end of the year.

Asked during the briefing what his expectations might be for the Legislature in terms of property tax relief when senators return to Lincoln to resume their virus-interrupted session in July in the wake of collapsing state revenue figures, Ricketts said that would "still be the top priority for the Legislature to get done when they come back."

Additional property tax relief and enactment of a new business investment tax incentives program need to be accomplished, the governor said, but supporters of both will "have to reset their expectations."

And that, he said, means "not as much money."

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion was watching online, and his reaction was immediate: "I think it's fair to say that no measure of business incentives gets passed without property tax relief of the same magnitude contained" in an amendment to pending property tax reduction legislation.