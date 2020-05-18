You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts says coronavirus spike won't prevent relaxed restrictions
Ricketts to relax 1st coronavirus restriction on surgeries

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Lincoln on April 16.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska would not discourage or prevent him from loosening restrictions currently in effect in the state beginning in June if hospital capacity remains preserved and robust.

The increased testing that already is underway is going to naturally increase the number of identified cases, Ricketts said.

"I look at hospital data," he said, with an eye toward making sure that Nebraska's health care system is able to deal with the caseload while assuring every coronavirus patient has access to hospital care.

So far, that strategy has been "incredibly successful," the governor said during his daily coronavirus news briefing. 

As of Monday, 45% of hospital beds remain available along with 40% of intensive care unit beds and 77% of ventilators, he said.

"Looking at case data is not such a good thing" in determining what action he may take to further loosen restrictions moving into June, Ricketts said. 

"That's a variable that changes according to testing (numbers) and where you're testing," he said. 

If Nebraska's hospital capacity remains preserved, he said, it's likely he will "take further action to loosen restrictions" moving into June.

Statewide restrictions currently in effect include a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, closure and limitations on business activity and an expectation that individuals will maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from one another.

Ricketts already has signaled that some physical distancing expectations are likely to remain in place until at least the end of the year. 

Asked during the briefing what his expectations might be for the Legislature in terms of property tax relief when senators return to Lincoln to resume their virus-interrupted session in July in the wake of collapsing state revenue figures, Ricketts said that would "still be the top priority for the Legislature to get done when they come back."

Bryan clears testing backlog, entering 'maintenance phase' of pandemic

Additional property tax relief and enactment of a new business investment tax incentives program need to be accomplished, the governor said, but supporters of both will "have to reset their expectations."

And that, he said, means "not as much money."

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion was watching online, and his reaction was immediate: "I think it's fair to say that no measure of business incentives gets passed without property tax relief of the same magnitude contained" in an amendment to pending property tax reduction legislation.

"The only question might be one of timing," he said.

That amendment to LB1106 would provide roughly $300 million per year in additional property tax relief delivered through state aid to schools by the third year of its implementation, Briese said.

With the resumption of the Legislature still two months away, Ricketts said there will be expanded coronavirus testing at sites throughout the state this week.

Don Walton: Handful of legislative contests are fluid

The Nebraska National Guard will conduct tests in Omaha, Wahoo, Fremont and David City.

The state's Test Nebraska program will be underway in Omaha, Lincoln, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Thedford, West Point and Dakota City.

Some 143,000 Nebraskans have now signed up to participate in the state testing program.

So far, 2,601 workers at meat processing plants have tested positive for the virus, out of 10,000 confirmed cases statewide. Eight workers have died, health officials said.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

