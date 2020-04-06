Ricketts said Fauci supports Nebraska's coronavirus strategy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the scientific and medical face of the national battle against the coronavirus, has signed off on his decision not to order a statewide shelter-at-home directive in Nebraska.

"He supports our plans and says our states are 'on the same page' with the direction he's giving," Ricketts tweeted Monday after he and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke to Fauci on the phone.

"We briefed him on our COVID-19 social distancing rules," Ricketts said.

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has been a strong voice in favor of shelter-at home directives.

