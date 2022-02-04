 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricketts rescinds DHM targeting Nebraska Medicine

Pete Ricketts received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Nebraska Medicine in April. Ricketts announced he was rescinding a directed health measure that prohibited Nebraska Medicine from doing most elective surgeries after the hospital said it plans to exit its crisis standards of care on Monday.

Nebraska may have reached the peak of COVID cases caused by the omicron variant, but the sharp decline in cases is not yet providing relief for the state's hospitals.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced he was rescinding a directed health measure that prohibited Nebraska Medicine from performing most non-emergency elected surgeries.

Ricketts had instituted the DHM last month after Nebraska Medicine said it had instituted its crisis standards of care plan for the first time because of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and a staff shortage.

But Nebraska Medicine on Friday said it plans to exit the crisis standards of care plan Monday.

The DHM had been scheduled to run through Feb. 13, but it now will expire at 9 a.m. Monday.

Nebraska Medicine said in a news release that it has seen a decrease in admissions of COVID-19 patients, and the number of staff members out due either to illness or quarantine requirements has "decreased significantly."

The number of COVID-19 patients in Omaha hospitals fell to 379 on Thursday, the lowest level since Jan. 16.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

