Ricketts promises Test Nebraska data won't be sold
Ricketts promises Test Nebraska data won't be sold

Test Nebraska
Test Nebraska website

By the close of business Tuesday, Nebraska is scheduled to have in hand an additional 30,000 coronavirus test kits and four machines capable of processing them as part of the Test Nebraska initiative.

The $27 million collaboration between Nebraska and Nomi Health was announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts last week and has drawn criticism from some state lawmakers. The program will eventually seek to conduct 3,000 tests per day as part of the state’s effort to assess, test and track potential COVID-19 cases in the Cornhusker State.

Nomi Health is contracted to provide 540,000 test kits later this year, complete with nasal swabs, transport tubes, plastic bags, extraction kits and chemical reagents, as well as up to six additional polymerase chain-reaction machines capable of scanning patient samples for DNA traces of the coronavirus — if needed.

The first deadline the Utah-based company will need to hit is a Tuesday delivery of test kits and personal protective equipment ahead of a Thursday contractual start date for testing.

Ricketts on Monday said testing would begin later this week in Grand Island — a national hot spot for coronavirus infections — and Omaha, the state’s most populous city.

The Central District Health Department reported 908 coronavirus cases in Hall County, where Grand Island is located, as of Monday, while the Douglas County Health Department reported 489.

According to a contract between the state and Nomi Health, whose CEO Mark Newman appeared via teleconference with Ricketts last week, Nebraska will receive 180,000 test kits before May 19, with 90,000 test kits to be delivered each month after until the order is filled.

“Such test kits must be capable of producing accurate results a majority of the time when properly conducted or administered,” the contract states.

Federal funds are covering the cost of the initiative, state officials said, with each test expected to cost just less than $50.

The Test Nebraska consortium combines an online health assessment and appointment scheduler built by Qualtrics, data analytics provided by Domo Inc. — also startups from Utah’s Silicon Slopes — with testing in order to determine the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday afternoon, 89,000 people have signed up at testnebraska.com, less than a week after it was announced, Ricketts said.

Nomi Health anticipates roughly half of all 1.9 million Nebraskans may participate in the program during the ongoing pandemic, which requires individuals to provide demographic information, list any symptoms they are experiencing, contact with other people, as well as their phone and address.

“Based on an algorithm, the assessment will score individuals in five categories,” the contract states. “Clear, green, yellow, red, and black, based on the assessment data provided by the respondent.”

Those who meet testing criteria can then schedule an appointment at a mobile testing location operated by local health officials.

The algorithm used to determine who should get a test and who shouldn't will be provided to the state along with a written explanation so the state can understand how individuals are scored and selected for testing, according to the contract.

Senators raise concerns

The testing initiative comes nearly a month after the Legislature authorized the governor in late March to move quickly in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Ricketts' announcement of Test Nebraska last week led to questions from a handful of senators about the no-bid process used to select the private, out-of-state companies.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt said she believes Nebraska-based companies with existing relationships inside the state should have been considered to help the state expand its testing rather than contracting with an out-of-state company.

She also criticized the way the new effort came about.

"I appreciate that the state wanted to act fast, but this absolutely could have been done in a transparent way with regard to taxpayer dollars," Hunt said. "This is an irresponsible solution. It's convenient for several private Utah-based corporations. And it's coming a bit late."

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, also of Omaha and a member of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, said she is concerned what will happen to the data provided by Nebraskans, adding it could be sold for profit rather than retained by the state to improve health outcomes.

A service agreement on Domo's website says the company has license to use aggregate, unidentifiable data to improve its products and services, as well as develop, display and distribute benchmarks and reports, which Hunt and Cavanaugh said could allow Nomi Health to provide aggregate information to insurance or pharmaceutical companies.

The concerns over how the data could be shared were raised by a professor at the University of Utah, who told the Salt Lake Tribune last week the data collected in the Test Utah program "could ultimately be far more valuable than the money the state is paying to implement those programs."

"If I were the state, I might have insisted that Nomi use and disclose this collected data only as expressly permitted by the state, that the state share in any revenue that Nomi makes from exploiting this data and, most importantly, that all such forms of data exploitation are publicly disclosed," Jorge Contreras, who specializes in intellectual property, told the Utah newspaper.

Newman told the Salt Lake City newspaper Nomi Health has no intentions or plans to sell the data.

On Monday, Ricketts said the state would host the data submitted by Nebraskans on state servers — not those of the private, out-of-state companies — and that personally identifiable and health information would be secure.

“Your data will not be sold, either individually or aggregate,” he said. “You can feel confident when you sign up your data will be your data.”

Monday evening, Matt Miltenberger, Ricketts' chief of staff, said in a phone interview the legal team at the Department of Administrative Services negotiated language into the agreements that provides Nebraskans more protections for their data than those agreed to by Utah state officials.

"We specifically put language in our contracts that is different than Utah's that prohibits selling the data," Miltenberger said. "We were thinking about this issue on the front end and the legal team asked for the different language."

In a letter to the Legislature earlier Monday accompanying copies of the contracts Nebraska signed with the Utah companies, Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services, tried to assuage skeptics, saying "citizen information collected by the assessment portion is owned and protected by the state."

He also defended the process for establishing Test Nebraska as one key to reaching a milestone against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These contracts will contribute directly to our efforts to assure Nebraska of a consistent supply of additional testing equipment, collection kits, and the necessary consumables," Jackson said.

