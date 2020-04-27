Ricketts promises Test Nebraska data won't be sold

By the close of business Tuesday, Nebraska is scheduled to have in hand an additional 30,000 coronavirus test kits and four machines capable of processing them as part of the Test Nebraska initiative.
The $27 million collaboration between Nebraska and Nomi Health was announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts last week and has drawn criticism from some state lawmakers. The program will eventually seek to conduct 3,000 tests per day as part of the state’s effort to assess, test and track potential COVID-19 cases in the Cornhusker State.
Nomi Health is contracted to provide 540,000 test kits later this year, complete with nasal swabs, transport tubes, plastic bags, extraction kits and chemical reagents, as well as up to six additional polymerase chain-reaction machines capable of scanning patient samples for DNA traces of the coronavirus — if needed.
The first deadline the Utah-based company will need to hit is a Tuesday delivery of test kits and personal protective equipment ahead of a Thursday contractual start date for testing.
Ricketts on Monday said testing would begin later this week in Grand Island — a national hot spot for coronavirus infections — and Omaha, the state’s most populous city.
The Central District Health Department reported 908 coronavirus cases in Hall County, where Grand Island is located, as of Monday, while the Douglas County Health Department reported 489.
According to a contract between the state and Nomi Health, whose CEO Mark Newman appeared via teleconference with Ricketts last week, Nebraska will receive 180,000 test kits before May 19, with 90,000 test kits to be delivered each month after until the order is filled.
“Such test kits must be capable of producing accurate results a majority of the time when properly conducted or administered,” the contract states.
Federal funds are covering the cost of the initiative, state officials said, with each test expected to cost just less than $50.
The Test Nebraska consortium combines an online health assessment and appointment scheduler built by Qualtrics, data analytics provided by Domo Inc. — also startups from Utah’s Silicon Slopes — with testing in order to determine the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Monday afternoon, 89,000 people have signed up at testnebraska.com, less than a week after it was announced, Ricketts said.
Nomi Health anticipates roughly half of all 1.9 million Nebraskans may participate in the program during the ongoing pandemic, which requires individuals to provide demographic information, list any symptoms they are experiencing, contact with other people, as well as their phone and address.
“Based on an algorithm, the assessment will score individuals in five categories,” the contract states. “Clear, green, yellow, red, and black, based on the assessment data provided by the respondent.”
Those who meet testing criteria can then schedule an appointment at a mobile testing location operated by local health officials.
The algorithm used to determine who should get a test and who shouldn't will be provided to the state along with a written explanation so the state can understand how individuals are scored and selected for testing, according to the contract.
Senators raise concerns
The testing initiative comes nearly a month after the Legislature authorized the governor in late March to move quickly in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Ricketts' announcement of Test Nebraska last week led to questions from a handful of senators about the no-bid process used to select the private, out-of-state companies.
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt said she believes Nebraska-based companies with existing relationships inside the state should have been considered to help the state expand its testing rather than contracting with an out-of-state company.
She also criticized the way the new effort came about.
"I appreciate that the state wanted to act fast, but this absolutely could have been done in a transparent way with regard to taxpayer dollars," Hunt said. "This is an irresponsible solution. It's convenient for several private Utah-based corporations. And it's coming a bit late."
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, also of Omaha and a member of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, said she is concerned what will happen to the data provided by Nebraskans, adding it could be sold for profit rather than retained by the state to improve health outcomes.
A service agreement on Domo's website says the company has license to use aggregate, unidentifiable data to improve its products and services, as well as develop, display and distribute benchmarks and reports, which Hunt and Cavanaugh said could allow Nomi Health to provide aggregate information to insurance or pharmaceutical companies.
The concerns over how the data could be shared were raised by a professor at the University of Utah, who told the Salt Lake Tribune last week the data collected in the Test Utah program "could ultimately be far more valuable than the money the state is paying to implement those programs."
"If I were the state, I might have insisted that Nomi use and disclose this collected data only as expressly permitted by the state, that the state share in any revenue that Nomi makes from exploiting this data and, most importantly, that all such forms of data exploitation are publicly disclosed," Jorge Contreras, who specializes in intellectual property, told the Utah newspaper.
Newman told the Salt Lake City newspaper Nomi Health has no intentions or plans to sell the data.
On Monday, Ricketts said the state would host the data submitted by Nebraskans on state servers — not those of the private, out-of-state companies — and that personally identifiable and health information would be secure.
“Your data will not be sold, either individually or aggregate,” he said. “You can feel confident when you sign up your data will be your data.”
Monday evening, Matt Miltenberger, Ricketts' chief of staff, said in a phone interview the legal team at the Department of Administrative Services negotiated language into the agreements that provides Nebraskans more protections for their data than those agreed to by Utah state officials.
"We specifically put language in our contracts that is different than Utah's that prohibits selling the data," Miltenberger said. "We were thinking about this issue on the front end and the legal team asked for the different language."
In a letter to the Legislature earlier Monday accompanying copies of the contracts Nebraska signed with the Utah companies, Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services, tried to assuage skeptics, saying "citizen information collected by the assessment portion is owned and protected by the state."
He also defended the process for establishing Test Nebraska as one key to reaching a milestone against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These contracts will contribute directly to our efforts to assure Nebraska of a consistent supply of additional testing equipment, collection kits, and the necessary consumables," Jackson said.
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
It's unclear when restaurant and other restrictions will be lifted in Lancaster County. The current directed health measure covering the Lincoln area runs through May 6.
The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.
How the 1918 influenza pandemic and the 2020 coronavirus pandemic are similar — and different.
Promoting extra space between parishioners in church pews and holding more Sunday Masses could keep large crowds from becoming a public health…
As of Sunday evening, there were 3,028 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths statewide.
Nader Farahbod, the owner of Billy's Restaurant, says he's happy to have Omaha lead the way forward. "We can see how the curve works, but eventually we all have to come out of this," Farahbod said.
Have you been out cruising on O Street on Friday and Saturday nights?
At least three teens were ticketed at Wagon Train Lake.
Lincoln residents may have to wait a while longer to sit down for dinner at their favorite restaurant or get that unwieldy hair under control.
The Lancaster County Agricultural Society voted this week to focus efforts on the 800 youth exhibitors who annually bring 5,000 entries to the fair.
The number of tests performed was only about half the capacity that was available, but the Nebraska National Guard tested around 100 people in Crete on Thursday.
In the latest state figures, Hall, Dawson and Dakota counties -- all home to packing plants -- accounted for half of the state's 2,124 confirmed coronavirus cases.
What she called a party was more of a parade Thursday, as Imogene Hostetler was wheeled from the sixth floor of CHI St. Elizabeth to the front…
Local officials expect the number of positive cases of the virus in the Lincoln area to continue to rise as testing capacity has expanded.
"They’re all at risk of you not seeing them when you come in for shift change the next day, because they could have died.”
Members of the Nebraska National Guard deployed to help Food Bank of Lincoln distribute food to those in need.
Lincoln's traffic decreases have grown steadily larger since mid-March, but this week's drop is the most significant.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday the state stands prepared to launch accelerated testing with the purchase of 540,000 tests.
Bryan Health said Wednesday that it has started treating COVID-19 patients with blood plasma from people who have recovered from the disease.
Staff from the mission are on site each night as the residents seek shelter from 7 p.m to 7 a.m. The facility will be used for residents of the mission until May 29.
Nebraska has gotten two years' worth of unemployment filings in four weeks, which means many people are waiting a month or more for benefits.
While protecting the hospital system, the governor said, he recognizes that elective surgery is "an important source of revenue for hospitals (to) be able to stay in business."
"I've talked to my colleagues, and we agree that if we're looking at two patients and their families, we don't want to have to make a decision as to who gets the ventilator," said UNMC Dr. Keely Buesing.
Parents learning to juggle working from home, child-rearing, finances and teacher duties.
Journal Star photographers have captured life in the city for the past month with some activities going on as usual but many sights out of the norm.
For two weeks, Lincoln Public Schools teachers have been delivering lessons remotely using Google Classroom, Zoom, email, the district’s online grading system, public access and local cable TV and a host of education apps.
Many rural hospitals have seen a low number of cases, but they still have faced a significant threat from the virus.
Administrators across the area are wondering if students will return to the dorms and academic buildings when the transmission of COVID-19 subsides. And, if not, what that could mean for the future of their institutions.
Fans weren't the only ones missing out on an annual rite of passage because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game's cancellation marked arguably the biggest hit yet for local businesses.
It was the largest monthly increase in Nebraska's unemployment rate in records that date back to 1976 and also the highest unemployment rate in the state since 2011.
Doctors in Omaha invented a patient mask to protect healthcare workers in the operating and recovery rooms.
The Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln, located at 72nd and Pioneers, is now providing drive-up testing for COVID-19.
Five patients have been transferred from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to Omaha-area hospitals within the past 36 hours.
Executive Travel held a "grand reopening" and virtual ribbon cutting to celebrate employees returning to work.
A 53-foot refrigerated trailer would serve as a backup to Lancaster County Emergency Management's portable morgue should the coronavirus cause a surge in deaths.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains focused on keeping Nebraskans safe and preventing the state’s health care system from being overrun because…
“It just seemed like a terrible idea ... to say here’s this stranger,” said the Lincoln High School teacher about having a substitute take her place.
President Ted Carter said NU is watching state tax receipts and the ongoing budget process at the state level before it decides to cut any programs or impose salary cuts as the university seeks to "be a good partner" to state government.
From Christmas lights in Minden to a COVID-19 test relay by the State Patrol, many people have stepped up to spread cheer and kindness in Linc…
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.
Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income, the report estimates.
A study by Kaiser Health News resulted in this headline in the Daily Beast that stirred internet traffic: "Nebraska getting $300G in federal money for each coronavirus case while NY gets $12G."
Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.
According to figures from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, home sales appear to have slowed down over the past couple of weeks.
“It was shocking. It gives you that oh-my-God feeling,” said the daughter of a man at an Adams retirement home diagnosed with COVID-19. “A lot of people think this is a joke. They don’t understand the impact it is having on people.”
COVID-19 has touched everyone's life, and news has become, in some sense, a matter of life and death.
Nebraska prisons director Scott Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services has had a pandemic plan for years.
As of Friday, Bryan had five patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 patients with suspected cases who are awaiting test results.
"I thought it was a great message," said Paige Duncan, adding that she thinks it's one that connects with a lot of people right now.
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Lincoln area are continuing to be called to more mental health calls, the suspected result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor said he would issue a new directed health measure to clarify rules statewide. One provision closes barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and gentleman's clubs that were still allowed to operate in some areas.
Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive…
As more parking spots open up, more Lincoln residents are hitting city parks.
The Lincoln man who was the city's first death from coronavirus was in his 50s and had an underlying health condition, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Amber Rolfzen has now experienced the worldwide health catastrophe in two waves. The first in Italy, then last month in Papillion.
In an email sent to faculty and staff Friday, Elizabeth Spiller, who started as the new executive vice chancellor in March, said the decision follows the cancellation of summer travel, internship and other opportunities for students.
"The plan is by noon to be at that 1,500 units-per-day production level," University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering Professor Shane Farritor said. "We'll do that until the wheels fall off."
After this weekend, the state is shutting down all overnight camping in its parks and recreation and wildlife management areas — and will keep…
Good news for Lincoln Public Schools seniors: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26.
A UNMC professor and infectious disease specialist says models are not meant to be answers.
With warm weather, a pool skimmer, YouTube, some poster board, a bargain buy from Costco and an SUV, Liz Shotkoski and her four kids brought cheer to their neighborhood.
After his 3D printer sat in a box for almost two years, Nolan Miska finally had a reason to take it out.
The study suggests that COVID-19 patients may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.
A number of businesses in Lincoln either just opened in the past few weeks or were scheduled to open soon are now faced with tough decisions about what to do in the face of restrictions on people being together.
From the DoorDash driver to the cleaning service owner to the speed trainer for former Huskers, see how jobs and routines have been dramatical…
The uncertainty of an unprecedented global pandemic has changed everything for the more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln’s schools.
Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes says over the past couple weeks UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has put plenty of aspects of life on hold, but at least one Lincoln couple refused to let social distancing stop them from taking their vows this week.
A Hall County woman in her 60s has also died from the coronavirus, officials said Friday afternoon.
Kawasaki said it will provide supplemental pay during the shutdown, which, when combined with unemployment benefits, will ensure workers receive 60% of their normal pay.
“Our first daughter was born during the Ebola scare,” dad said. “And our second was born during the Zika scare.” Then he paused. “But the first two don’t compare to what we’re facing now.”
The governor was ready for questions from constituents Thursday night at an NET News town hall.
Lincoln funeral homes are staggering visitations and live-streaming services in the time of coronavirus.
Residents watched and listened from their apartments and the balconies overlooking the center’s courtyard.
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
One man reported the domestic violence class he had to attend, and another person reported too many people and pets inside PetSmart.
The Meeting Place, which had hosted nearly 60 12-step recovery meetings every week, closed due to coronavirus precautions. But a Lincoln church opened its doors to more meetings.
Take a look at the 1918 flu pandemic response in Lincoln and Nebraska. Millions were infected globally.
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.