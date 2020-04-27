Ricketts promises Test Nebraska data won't be sold

"I appreciate that the state wanted to act fast, but this absolutely could have been done in a transparent way with regard to taxpayer dollars," Hunt said. "This is an irresponsible solution. It's convenient for several private Utah-based corporations. And it's coming a bit late."

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, also of Omaha and a member of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, said she is concerned what will happen to the data provided by Nebraskans, adding it could be sold for profit rather than retained by the state to improve health outcomes.

A service agreement on Domo's website says the company has license to use aggregate, unidentifiable data to improve its products and services, as well as develop, display and distribute benchmarks and reports, which Hunt and Cavanaugh said could allow Nomi Health to provide aggregate information to insurance or pharmaceutical companies.

The concerns over how the data could be shared were raised by a professor at the University of Utah, who told the Salt Lake Tribune last week the data collected in the Test Utah program "could ultimately be far more valuable than the money the state is paying to implement those programs."