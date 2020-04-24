You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts loosens restrictions on worship services statewide, restaurants in some areas
Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during his daily coronavirus news conference earlier this month at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced the latest steps in loosening restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Nebraska.

Beginning May 4, congregations across the state can again gather for church services but with rules to maintain social distancing guidelines.

And in some areas of the state, including Omaha but not including Lincoln, restaurants, barber shops and beauty salons would be allowed to reopen with similar social distancing guidelines in place.

For worship services, those in attendance will be expected to keep 6 feet between members of different households and no items may be passed from person to person.

In dine-in restaurants, there'll be room for only 50% of the normal capacity with 6 feet of separation between different parties and no more than six people in any group.

In beauty salons and barber shops, masks will be required for workers and patrons.

Ricketts announces plan to accelerate coronavirus testing with goal of 3,000 a day

The loosening of restrictions on restaurants, beauty salons and barber shops will be on a regional basis, with areas covered by 10 separate health departments the first to see the changes.

Movie theaters are to remain closed through May 31, under the rules announced Friday afternoon. Bars that do not serve food would continue to be limited to off-sale and delivery only.

It's unclear when restrictions will be lifted in Lancaster County. The current directed health measure covering the Lincoln area runs through May 6.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Ricketts ends restriction on elective surgeries beginning May 4

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

