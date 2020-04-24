Ricketts loosens restrictions on worship services statewide, restaurants in some areas

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced the latest steps in loosening restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Nebraska.

Beginning May 4, congregations across the state can again gather for church services but with rules to maintain social distancing guidelines.

And in some areas of the state, including Omaha but not including Lincoln, restaurants, barber shops and beauty salons would be allowed to reopen with similar social distancing guidelines in place.

For worship services, those in attendance will be expected to keep 6 feet between members of different households and no items may be passed from person to person.

In dine-in restaurants, there'll be room for only 50% of the normal capacity with 6 feet of separation between different parties and no more than six people in any group.

In beauty salons and barber shops, masks will be required for workers and patrons.

The loosening of restrictions on restaurants, beauty salons and barber shops will be on a regional basis, with areas covered by 10 separate health departments the first to see the changes.