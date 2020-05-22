Ricketts keeping a close watch on Omaha hospital capacity

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Pete Ricketts has kept an eye on the availability of hospital beds in the state as the COVID-19 spread progresses.

That availability has decreased in recent days in the Omaha area, and Ricketts and Omaha officials are paying close attention to that — and to the staffing for those beds, he said Friday.

In Omaha, fewer than 20% of intensive care unit beds are available. For general beds, about 440 beds are available out of 1,600 that are staffed.

"We're having conversations about what they're going to do with regard to staffing," he said at his Friday briefing. He's waiting to see "if those hospitals are going to go out and get additional staffing services to come in, if they're going to flex other parts of their workforce to be able to do that."

Available intensive care beds statewide are at about 36%.

Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said, in addition to looking at numbers, he is talking to chief medical officers and doctors with whom he has worked.