Ricketts issues another order aimed at easing capacity issues at Nebraska hospitals

Gov. Pete Ricketts has taken another step to try to ease the capacity issues at some of the state's hospitals.

Ricketts on Thursday announced he was issuing a new executive order aimed at providing more staffing for direct patient care.

The order temporarily suspends certain state statutes to allow health practitioners and administrators, including audiologists, alcohol and drug counselors, physical therapists and speech pathologists to be able to care for COVID-19 and other patients.

The order also allows those professionals to practice without a state license if they have a license from another state that's in good standing, and it also temporarily suspends some of the requirements for getting an initial license and reinstating an expired or lapsed license.

Ricketts said the order takes effect immediately and will be effective though the end of the year unless he acts to rescind it.

The executive order comes on top of earlier moves by Ricketts, including an executive order issued in August that loosened some licensing and continuing education requirements for nurses and a directed health measure that suspends any inpatient elective surgeries that can safely be postponed anywhere from four to 12 weeks.