Ricketts in quarantine again after being in contact with person who tested positive

Gov. Pete Ricketts has entered quarantine for exposure to the coronavirus for the second time.

Ricketts already had decided to quarantine at home in Omaha after learning that a person with whom he had been in close contact on Saturday informed him that he was being tested after developing possible symptoms.

On Monday, the governor was told that the person tested positive.

"The exposure that occurred was work-related," Taylor Gage, director of strategic communications for Ricketts, said.

"The governor will complete the required seven-day quarantine," he said, adding that Ricketts is not showing any symptoms and plans to get tested.

Conducting his scheduled coronavirus news briefing remotely from his home, Ricketts said the state will continue to allocate COVID-19 vaccine throughout Nebraska based on population while leaving it to local health directors to distribute it.

Some rural counties have been providing vaccinations to Nebraskans 65 and older while urban centers are just beginning to address that category, leading to ongoing questioning at the governor's news briefings.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department plans to begin vaccination of people 80 and older on Friday.