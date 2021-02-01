Ricketts in coronavirus quarantine again

Quarantined at home in Omaha for the second time after possible exposure to the coronavirus over the weekend, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday the state will continue to allocate COVID-19 vaccine throughout Nebraska based on population while leaving it to local health directors to distribute it.

Some rural counties have been providing vaccinations to Nebraskans 65 and older while urban centers are just beginning to address that category, leading to ongoing questioning at the governor's news briefings.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has said it may be ready to begin vaccination of people 85 and older by the end of this week.

Answering questions, Ricketts said it will be up to local health directors to work with employers to determine how to distribute vaccines to workers in meat processing plants, who like teachers are considered essential workers and included in the priority group that includes Nebraskans 65 and older.

The earliest vaccination focus was directed to frontline health care workers and the residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Ricketts said his possible exposure may have come during interaction for more than 15 minutes with somebody who is being tested after developing possible symptoms, not at a social gathering.