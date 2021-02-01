 Skip to main content
Ricketts in coronavirus quarantine again
editor's pick

COVID news conference 11.12

Gov. Pete Ricketts appears virtually to deliver his coronavirus briefing in November.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Quarantined at home in Omaha for the second time after possible exposure to the coronavirus over the weekend, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday the state will continue to allocate COVID-19 vaccine throughout Nebraska based on population while leaving it to local health directors to distribute it.

Some rural counties have been providing vaccinations to Nebraskans 65 and older while urban centers are just beginning to address that category, leading to ongoing questioning at the governor's news briefings. 

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has said it may be ready to begin vaccination of people 85 and older by the end of this week.

Answering questions, Ricketts said it will be up to local health directors to work with employers to determine how to distribute vaccines to workers in meat processing plants, who like teachers are considered essential workers and included in the priority group that includes Nebraskans 65 and older.

The earliest vaccination focus was directed to frontline health care workers and the residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Ricketts said his possible exposure may have come during interaction for more than 15 minutes with somebody who is being tested after developing possible symptoms, not at a social gathering.

"It was more in the course of business," he said.

The governor quarantined at his home in November after earlier potential exposure but did not contract the virus.

Ricketts said he will continue to center his efforts in battling the virus on protection of hospital capacity, which currently remains robust.

Coronavirus patients now occupy 312 of the state's 4,068 staffed hospital beds, down from near 1,000 during the November surge.

Ricketts said he would be prepared to ramp up statewide restrictions, which currently have been largely removed, if there is a sharp increase in hospitalizations.

Restrictions remain in Lancaster County under the local health department's directed health measure.

The governor answered news media questions at a briefing that highlighted the annual "Governor's Walk to Promote Wellness," which usually ends with Ricketts leading a walk around the Capitol to shine a spotlight on the value of regular exercise and a healthy diet.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley led Monday's walk.

"There is no better time to be thinking about your health," Ricketts said.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said good health and wellness "will help if you get COVID" and help "fight off whatever comes."

Dave Mlnarik, executive director of the Nebraska Sports Council, suggested a base goal of walking -- or running -- one mile a day. 

Ricketts said regular exercise, along with a healthy diet, "helps clear my head and keeps stress levels down."

