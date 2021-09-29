 Skip to main content
Ricketts extends DHM on hospital capacity
  • Updated
The average daily number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID over the last week was about 420, up 5% from an average of 400 the previous week.

With COVID-19 patients continuing to occupy more than 10% of hospital beds and hospital capacity remaining tight, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended a directed health measure aimed at keeping more beds available.

Ricketts announced Wednesday that the DHM restricting some elective surgeries, which was scheduled to expire Thursday, will continue until Oct. 31.

The measure suspends any inpatient elective surgeries that can safely be postponed anywhere from four to 12 weeks.

The DHM suspending elective surgeries is one of several moves the governor has made over the past month in an effort to protect hospital capacity. He also declared a staffing emergency, which lasts through the end of the year, that loosens some licensing and continuing education requirements for new, existing and retired nurses.

Earlier this month, he also brought back a statewide hospital transfer center to help find beds for patients, although several hospitals and doctors have said the center has been problematic and has not been helpful, especially in finding beds for patients who are not stable and need immediate transfers.

There were 428 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of Tuesday, according to the state's hospital capacity dashboard. That total included 11 pediatric patients and 139 adult patients in intensive care.

Though the number of COVID-19 patients is less than half the peak reached last winter, the number of non-COVID patients is much higher than it was then.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

