Ricketts extends DHM on hospital capacity

With COVID-19 patients continuing to occupy more than 10% of hospital beds and hospital capacity remaining tight, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended a directed health measure aimed at keeping more beds available.

Ricketts announced Wednesday that the DHM restricting some elective surgeries, which was scheduled to expire Thursday, will continue until Oct. 31.

The measure suspends any inpatient elective surgeries that can safely be postponed anywhere from four to 12 weeks.

The DHM suspending elective surgeries is one of several moves the governor has made over the past month in an effort to protect hospital capacity. He also declared a staffing emergency, which lasts through the end of the year, that loosens some licensing and continuing education requirements for new, existing and retired nurses.

Earlier this month, he also brought back a statewide hospital transfer center to help find beds for patients, although several hospitals and doctors have said the center has been problematic and has not been helpful, especially in finding beds for patients who are not stable and need immediate transfers.