Ricketts encourages Nebraskans to get coronavirus vaccination

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus once a vaccine is developed but said he will not issue any kind of vaccine mandate.

That reliance on personal responsibility and voluntary compliance follows a pattern that the governor has established in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Ricketts never issued a shelter-in-place mandate and he opposes a face mask mandate, although he continues to encourage wearing a mask when shopping or when in contact with indoor crowds. The governor also continues to urge physical distancing of at least 6 feet.

Ricketts said at an afternoon news conference he expects to have a plan for distribution of the vaccine developed by Nov. 1.

Although President Donald Trump has said a vaccine may be developed and available before the end of the year, there is considerable debate as to whether it would be ready that soon.

"I encourage people to get vaccinated," Ricketts said, just as he is encouraging Nebraskans to get a flu shot this year.

"It's a good idea to get the flu vaccination," he said.