Ricketts encourages Nebraskans to get coronavirus vaccination
Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln on June 25 to update Nebraska's response to the coronavirus. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus once a vaccine is developed but said he will not issue any kind of vaccine mandate.

That reliance on personal responsibility and voluntary compliance follows a pattern that the governor has established in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Ricketts never issued a shelter-in-place mandate and he opposes a face mask mandate, although he continues to encourage wearing a mask when shopping or when in contact with indoor crowds. The governor also continues to urge physical distancing of at least 6 feet.

Ricketts said at an afternoon news conference he expects to have a plan for distribution of the vaccine developed by Nov. 1.

Although President Donald Trump has said a vaccine may be developed and available before the end of the year, there is considerable debate as to whether it would be ready that soon.

"I encourage people to get vaccinated," Ricketts said, just as he is encouraging Nebraskans to get a flu shot this year.

"It's a good idea to get the flu vaccination," he said.

Asked what the University of Nebraska Medical Center may be telling him about what to expect from the coronavirus in the coming autumn and winter months, Ricketts said there is "no new news" in terms of managing the virus.

On Monday, Ricketts administration officials announced new plans to provide free hotel housing accommodations for educators who may have been exposed to the virus in order to protect families that may include somebody with an underlying health condition. 

Also, Tim Meyers, state president of WellCare of Nebraska, said at the news conference that expansion of access to Medicaid in Nebraska could "potentially save thousands of lives across the state" at a time when a pandemic has been added on top of normal health challenges.

Enrollment began Aug. 1 and coverage is scheduled to begin Oct. 1.

The expansion was approved by Nebraska voters in 2018 and is expected to make Medicaid health care services available to an estimated 90,000 low-income working Nebraskans.  

Typical recipients would include food service workers and retail clerks. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

