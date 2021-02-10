Ricketts disagrees with Sasse's vote to proceed with trial against Trump

Rev. Ralph Lassiter, pastor at the historic Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on North 24th Street in North Omaha, joined the governor to specifically urge people of color who may be reluctant to be vaccinated because of past experimental targeting of Black people, to take the vaccine.

"I understand the mistrust," he said. "But our communities are the hardest-hit and the vaccine is our only line of defense."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This vaccine is truly a gift from God," Lassiter said.

Lassiter said he has been vaccinated and was scheduled to receive his second shot later in the day.

Ricketts, who wore a face mask throughout the briefing as a result of an earlier exposure to the virus -- he previously quarantined at home for a week -- said coronavirus patients now occupy a declining 7% of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska and vaccinations continue to rise.

The governor urged older Nebraskans who may develop symptoms to contact their doctor to see if they could receive an available antibody infusion to reduce the possibility that they might need hospitalization.