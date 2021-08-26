Ricketts declares hospital staffing emergency, also halts some elective surgeries

Other hospitals, including Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, followed suit in reducing elective surgeries.

Ricketts on Thursday issued a new directed health measure that will take effect Monday and run for one month that requires the state's hospitals to stop doing elective surgeries that can be safely postponed for at least four weeks.

Ricketts said the moves are similar to ones he made last year to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations and that they were done in consultation with chief executive officers and chief medical officers at the state's hospitals.

He also said he will consider making additional moves in the future if the number of available hospital beds continues to decline, such as restricting capacity at certain venues.

Though COVID-19 patients make up about 11% of all hospitalizations, they are only occupying about 8% of the state's hospital beds. In November, more than 20% of the state's beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients at one point.

Ricketts on Thursday reiterated his opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, even as he acknowledged that getting vaccinated is the best way to manage the pandemic.