Ricketts calls mask mandate 'overbearing' as city adds 52 new coronavirus cases

Nebraska residents have largely done what they've been asked to do without mandates, he said, noting the state achieved compliance without a strict stay-at-home order.

The mandate requires everyone older than 5 to wear a face-covering inside a public space in Lancaster County. The rule exempts people who are outdoors, exercising and eating or drinking in a restaurant or bar.

There are a number of other exemptions.

Cases in Lancaster County now number 2,482 since spring, with 817 confirmed recoveries and 14 deaths linked to COVID-19.

But as the number of new cases climbs locally, few are requiring hospitalization. As of Monday, 21 patients with COVID-19 were in Lincoln hospitals, including 15 from Lancaster County.

Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, said the mask mandate will help prevent Lincoln from wiping out progress made since businesses reopened in May and staves off further restrictions as the county works to recover economically.

The Republican governor believes in local control generally, but in this policy debate, he said he thinks state government needs to maintain consistency to avoid having "500 different rules" on the same issue across Nebraska.