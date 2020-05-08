Reveal yourself

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The past months have brought much change, even to apparel. Now, masks are being worn by many of the population and no longer seem odd. A person wearing a mask was formerly assumed to be experiencing a medical treatment or simply paranoid. COVID-19 has restructured first impressions.

A mask is only a covering, a COVID preventative measure … but are masks a novelty? We have all worn an invisible mask at some point in our lives when disguising emotions. A cloth mask should not change who we are. Smiles are still possible; communication is probable and smirks imaginable.

Masks date back to 7000 B.C. and have been used in theatrical productions, religious rituals and as a means of preserving a person’s likeness after death. COVID-19 experts now suggest a mask be worn to protect our personal health and the health of others. Caring for our neighbor is nothing new to humanity.

The partial covering of a face may be uncomfortable at first, but please do not allow a small discomfort to dissuade you from expressing a concern of spreading the virus. A mask is not solely to protect the wearer but to prevent giving others a horrible fatal virus when germs are transmitted through respiratory droplets. Non-compliers may be making a personal statement, but it is harmful for them to believe they are no threat to the health of others.

This wardrobe article may not be forever, but now is vital. Go ahead, put on your mask, and show others who you really are … someone who knows the world depends on everyone’s health.

Robbie Nathan has joined others in wearing a mask in public and has brought her sewing machine out of hibernation to make them for others. You may reach her at robbie@BridgetoBetterLiving.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0