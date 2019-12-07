Retiring Bryan Health CEO to share lessons learned

The Community Health Endowment (CHE) will host a Community Conversation with Kim Russel, president and CEO of Bryan Health, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at CHE, 250 N. 21st St., Suite 2 (upstairs).

Twenty years ago, CHE was formed from the proceeds of the sale of Lincoln General Hospital to Bryan Health. When Russel retires from Bryan Health in January 2020, she will have led Lincoln's largest health system for nearly 12 of those 20 years.

During her service, Russel and the Bryan Health team navigated the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and a new electronic health record system, and oversaw multiple expansion projects on both Bryan Health campuses. Russel has served on the CHE board of trustees since taking her position with Bryan Health and chaired the CHE board from 2013-2015.

At CHE’s next Community Conversation, Russel will share ”Five Lessons Learned from a Career in Health Care.” Among other topics, she will share insights on the changing role of technology in health care, the training of health care providers, and the interaction between the health care system and social determinants of health – factors like socioeconomic status, neighborhood and physical environment, and access to health care – in creating a healthy community.