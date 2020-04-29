Restrictions in Lincoln to be scaled back beginning May 11

Lincoln and Lancaster County will stretch out coronavirus restrictions on businesses five days longer than previously planned, city and state officials said Wednesday.
Beginning May 11, Lincoln will have loosened restrictions, similar to those that will begin Monday in the Omaha metro area and 59 Nebraska counties. Previously, those restrictions were to be lifted in Lincoln on May 6.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the plans for Lancaster County and easing of restrictions in two other health districts that cover nine counties during his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Lancaster County has been under a directed health measure since March 25, when gatherings of more than 10 people were banned and certain businesses were forced to close and restaurants directed to offer take-out or delivery only.
The looser restrictions will include the reopening of barbershops and salons — provided staff and patrons use masks — and allowing restaurants to serve dine-in customers at 50% of capacity.
As she considered the next steps for Lincoln, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the prospects of easing restrictions May 6 concerned her after the discovery that 23 Lancaster County residents who have COVID-19 work at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, where testing has ramped up in the last week.
Also Wednesday, Lincoln hospital officials said they believe the viral disease has begun to surge locally.
Wednesday marked the largest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County, with 32 reported, bringing the total to 193 cases, including one earlier death.
More cases, while concerning, were expected as testing capacity has increased locally, Gaylor Baird said.
"We reserve the right to reconsider the relaxation of measures if the status of our community demands that we do so," she said during the city's daily briefing.
Ricketts and Gaylor Baird spoke Tuesday about the timing of changes to restrictions here, and the mayor described it as a positive conversation.
Last week, the governor announced relaxed restrictions for areas including Omaha. He said those moves were made after consulting with experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
There is no timeline for scaling back restrictions in 24 counties covered by health districts that include hard-hit areas such as Grand Island, Lexington, Crete, Madison, Dakota City and Hastings.
The governor said he believes hospital systems in Lincoln and other areas of the state where restrictions are set to be relaxed have enough capacity to adequately treat coronavirus patients.
"We have not even come close to overwhelming our health care system," Ricketts said, adding that hospital capacity gives him and his team confidence to make these changes.
On Wednesday, Lincoln's hospitals cared for 39 coronavirus patients, including nine from Lancaster County, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
Health department officials Tuesday said they believe Lancaster County has enough capacity to weather a surge in cases and can tap into a network of 7,000 medical professionals here if there were a wave of hospitalizations.
Testing at the two drive-thru clinics met capacity for the first time Tuesday, and Wednesday, CHI Health and Bryan Health officials were able to double their testing capacity to 300 tests per day, the mayor said.
Robust testing capacity, along with having adequate public health staffing to trace cases of the virus, mark key components of the local public health plan for relaxing restrictions in the pandemic.
Lopez said Wednesday she believes the local health department, which will gain extra help from Lincoln Public Schools nurses, can also handle the investigative demands of contact tracing that lie ahead.
But her staff wants input from businesses whose operations were directly affected by the current directed health measure on draft reopening guidelines they've written for restaurants, hair and nail salons, barbershops, and massage and tattoo parlors. Feedback on the guidelines, found at Lincoln.ne.gov, keyword "guidance," is due Friday.
These guidelines and restrictions include more detailed requirements and suggestions for how businesses could operate if reopened, but they generally align with requirements Omaha will undertake next week.
Once allowed to return to restaurants, diners will need to maintain 6 feet of separation between different parties, and no more than six people will be allowed to eat in a group.
Places of worship can resume in-person services statewide after Monday, but with similar social distancing requirements.
And Lincoln's two major hospital systems — Bryan Health and CHI Health — plan to resume elective surgeries Monday under rules previously set out by Ricketts.
Places that remain closed are schools, bars, movie theaters and nursing homes to visitors.
All of the non-pharmaceutical measures directed at slowing the transmission of the coronavirus have clearly worked well, Gaylor Baird said, adding that residents and businesses have bought the Lincoln community valuable time in the fight.
"It is a balancing act that we're trying to really get right," she said.
