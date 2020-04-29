Restrictions in Lincoln to be scaled back beginning May 11

"We have not even come close to overwhelming our health care system," Ricketts said, adding that hospital capacity gives him and his team confidence to make these changes.

On Wednesday, Lincoln's hospitals cared for 39 coronavirus patients, including nine from Lancaster County, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Health department officials Tuesday said they believe Lancaster County has enough capacity to weather a surge in cases and can tap into a network of 7,000 medical professionals here if there were a wave of hospitalizations.

Testing at the two drive-thru clinics met capacity for the first time Tuesday, and Wednesday, CHI Health and Bryan Health officials were able to double their testing capacity to 300 tests per day, the mayor said.

Robust testing capacity, along with having adequate public health staffing to trace cases of the virus, mark key components of the local public health plan for relaxing restrictions in the pandemic.

Lopez said Wednesday she believes the local health department, which will gain extra help from Lincoln Public Schools nurses, can also handle the investigative demands of contact tracing that lie ahead.