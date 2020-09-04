Residents urged to reduce mosquito breeding areas

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reminds residents that the community is currently in mosquito-borne illness season.
Humans can be infected with the West Nile Virus (WNV) after being bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus. LLCHD asks the public to reduce the breeding areas for mosquitoes by taking these steps:
• Dump small wading pools daily and maintain swimming pools properly.
• Maintain garden ponds and fountains, and always keep the water flowing.
• Clear debris, weeds and litter from drainage ways.
• Change water in birdbaths weekly and pet bowls daily.
• Remove vegetation from sewage lagoons.
• Store tires, buckets and containers where they cannot collect water.
• Fill low spots in yards.
• Use larvicides in stagnant bodies of water. Always follow label application instructions.
Preventing bites is the best way to prevent WNV. The LLCHD urges residents to avoid mosquito bites by following these precautions:
• Limit time outside during dawn or dusk.
• Wear shoes, socks and lightweight long-sleeved shirts and pants.
• Use insect repellants containing DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Always follow label directions.
Most people who become infected with WNV do not develop any symptoms. About one in five will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with this type of WNV recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.
Less than 1 percent of those infected will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis -- inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues. The symptoms of neurologic illness can include headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis. People over age 60 are at greatest risk for severe disease, but it can occur at any age.
Also at great risk are those with medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease, and those who have received organ transplants. Recovery from severe disease may take several weeks or months, and some of the neurologic effects may be permanent. The death rate for those who develop neurologic infection due to WNV is about 10 percent.
Horse owners should vaccinate their horses against WNV. Questions about vaccination should be directed to a veterinarian.
For more information on WNV, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: wnv). People with questions about WNV, mosquito control, and standing water or mosquito breeding site complaints may also contact LLCHD at 402-441-8002.
