Researchers look for clues about COVID-19 prevalence in Lincoln's wastewater

"I'm interested in seeing how the wastewater concentrations line up with or relate to different aspects of community health, community events, and the different health policies as they go into effect or are relaxed," said Megan Kelley, an assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition and Health Sciences, who is also a co-lead on the study.

Kelley said wastewater studies have been used to monitor use of illicit or prescription drugs, as well as for other pathogens or viruses. COVID-19 is likely the first time a wastewater study has been done for an ongoing public health emergency in Lincoln, she added.

If researchers discover a correlation between lab-confirmed cases and a spike in coronavirus detected in a certain region of the city, Kelley said the information could be used to form a "tailored approach to health education and programming" in stemming the spread of the virus.

"I don't think there have been too many examples of using the wastewater system to inform public health like that," she said.

The UNL study is expected to conclude after 12 weeks, according to Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, the chair of the civil and environmental engineering department, after which the samples will be compared to the case counts over the last three months.