Red Cross blood drive Friday

The Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive will be at the Victress-Yankee Hill Business Center, 8301 Cody Drive, Suites E&F, on Friday, Dec. 18, from noon to 6 p.m.

Blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors. Every day, volunteer blood and platelet donors across the country are needed to help save lives. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and eligible donors may help patients not only in the Lincoln community, but also others across the nation.

Appointments for this blood drive, in addition to other opportunities to donate, can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross continues to test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests are helpful in identifying individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

