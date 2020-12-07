 Skip to main content
Rapid COVID-19 testing site opens in Lincoln
Rapid COVID-19 testing site opens in Lincoln

A rapid COVID-19 testing site has opened in southeast Lincoln.

Omaha-based Strada Healthcare said Monday it has opened a rapid testing site at 4545 S. 86th St. The rapid antigen tests provide results in as little as 15-20 minutes.

Strada requires an appointment for testing, but it does not require a doctor's referral, meaning people can get a test without being symptomatic. Appointments can be made online at StradaHealthcare.com/testing.

Lincoln company to provide state with mobile COVID-19 testing trailers

The tests cost $75, payable online at the time the appointment is made.

Strada also offers a traditional polymerase chain reaction test, with results in two to three days, and an antibody test to detect previous COVID-19 infection, with results available in about one to two days. The PCR test costs $200, and the antibody test is $125.

Because it is a direct primary care provider, Strada does not accept insurance, and all testing fees must be paid in full ahead of time.

Bryan Health last month started offering rapid antigen tests to patients at its three urgent care centers, although those are only available to people who are symptomatic.

Another Omaha company, 88 Med, in October announced plans for a Lincoln rapid testing site at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue. But a spokeswoman said the company ran into some permitting problems and never opened but is looking for alternative sites.

Bryan now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to general public
People seeking COVID-19 tests at Bryan urgent care locations will need to see a doctor
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

