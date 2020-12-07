Rapid COVID-19 testing site opens in Lincoln

A rapid COVID-19 testing site has opened in southeast Lincoln.

Omaha-based Strada Healthcare said Monday it has opened a rapid testing site at 4545 S. 86th St. The rapid antigen tests provide results in as little as 15-20 minutes.

Strada requires an appointment for testing, but it does not require a doctor's referral, meaning people can get a test without being symptomatic. Appointments can be made online at StradaHealthcare.com/testing.

The tests cost $75, payable online at the time the appointment is made.

Strada also offers a traditional polymerase chain reaction test, with results in two to three days, and an antibody test to detect previous COVID-19 infection, with results available in about one to two days. The PCR test costs $200, and the antibody test is $125.

Because it is a direct primary care provider, Strada does not accept insurance, and all testing fees must be paid in full ahead of time.

Bryan Health last month started offering rapid antigen tests to patients at its three urgent care centers, although those are only available to people who are symptomatic.