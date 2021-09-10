QPR Gatekeeper training for suicide prevention starts Sept. 26

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Region V Systems' Regional Prevention Coalition will host QPR Gatekeeper Training sessions starting Sunday, Sept. 26.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer—three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. The mission of QPR is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training. QPR will train people to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone for help.

A Gatekeeper is someone in a position to recognize a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide. Gatekeepers can be anyone, including parents, friends, neighbors and others who are positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide. QPR-trained Gatekeepers will be able to:

• Recognize the warning signs of suicide;

• Know how to offer hope; and

• Know how to get help and save a life.

To become a QPR Gatekeeper, attend and complete a 90-minute training session. The first training session is on Sept. 26, and the last one is on Oct. 3.

Visit talkheart2heart.org/resources/qpr-training/ to learn more and register for a training.

