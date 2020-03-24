Public health lab expands capacity as state seeks more tests

David Brett-Major, an internal medicine and infectious diseases physician in UNMC’s College of Public Health and a veteran of the 2014-15 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, said tracking the spread of a disease such as the coronavirus involves “asking all the basic questions in the same way over and over again.”

When did you first experience the event? When did you first start becoming ill? Is this the first time you’ve experienced being ill like this? Were you near anyone else who has been ill? Have you traveled to areas where we know that coronavirus infection is occurring? Before becoming ill, were you healthy?

“All of these come together to help us understand not only the risk with acquiring the infection, but the risks of the infection going badly,” Brett-Major said.

UNMC started its own epidemiological study of the coronavirus outbreak in Nebraska and, in an unusual step, is sharing information directly with clinical providers and public health authorities rather than waiting until the long-term study has finished.

“If we think it matters for the patient or the community, then we can share information,” he said.

