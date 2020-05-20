Psychologists: Sasse's disparaging words showed lack of judgment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You've got to hope Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse doesn't need a psychologist any time soon.

Because right now, many of them are a little mad at him.

Sasse spent 40 seconds in a 7-minute already-strange commencement speech to Fremont High School seniors mocking psychologists, saying there were a whole bunch of them making a whole bunch of money just trying to help people forget about high school.

He said 95% of dozens of gainfully employed psychologists do that, "and the other 5%, they just research hamsters who got lost in mazes. … Those hamsters also need their own psychologists now."

He didn't stop there, telling the graduates "there will always be money to be made in psychology. No, that's a joke. Do not, if you are headed to college, do not major in psychology. That part's not a joke."

As much as the Nebraska Psychological Association has advocated for young people to go into the much-needed profession, in a state with a severe shortage, it felt like a bomb being thrown into the middle of their hard work.

Three psychologists representing the association sent a letter Tuesday saying they were dismayed he would belittle the students, insult their families and make demeaning remarks about the psychology profession.