You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Provider at Children's Hospital diagnosed with COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Provider at Children's Hospital diagnosed with COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 Courtesy photo

Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha said Wednesday that one of its providers has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The person worked in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit and had contact with at least 10 patients. Those families, as well as staff members who had contact with the person, have been notified.

Ameritas headquarters closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The hospital said the provider developed symptoms over the weekend and was immediately tested. The person is isolating at home. It did not say if the person was a doctor, nurse or some other health provider.

The hospital said it continues to adhere to strict quality, safety and infection prevention protocols to ensure the safety and also has taken many proactive, preventative measures to specifically reduce the spread of COVID-19, including increased visitor restrictions at all facilities; detailed screening processes before entering facilities; canceling and rescheduling non-urgent procedures; making modifications to outpatient specialty clinic visits; suspending non-urgent well-check visits at primary care offices; and consolidating urgent care services.

Bryan's first day of drive-thru testing goes 'very smoothly'
St. Elizabeth turning 6th floor into COVID-19 ward

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+4
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Local Business News
editor's pick featured

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News