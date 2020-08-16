Proposal would sell downtown Aging Partners senior center, move to renovated former VA clinic space at Victory Park

Some staff accustomed to the problems cover their desks with plastic for protection, he said.

Municipal building maintenance staff do their best to fix the problems, Jones said.

"God bless the Public Building Commission,” Jones said. "Even though they have Caller ID, they still answer our phones."

Overall, though, the space isn't ideal for the senior center's mission in the near and long term, Jones said.

While it's just around the corner from the downtown bus hub, it lacks parking, especially considering many seniors who use the center don't feel safe in the downtown parking garages and some need handicap parking access, he said.

The city continues to search for a new home for the bus hub, and the Gold's building developer seeking to transform it into a hotel has told city officials he does not want the bus transfer station there, Jones said.

While Aging Partners has caseworkers and administration in the building and hosts senior activities, the Aging Partners fitness center sits five blocks away at Ninth and J streets.