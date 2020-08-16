Proposal would sell downtown Aging Partners senior center, move to renovated former VA clinic space at Victory Park

Aging Partners and The Lincoln Seniors Foundation propose selling the downtown senior center jointly owned by the city and county and relocating to a renovated space at Victory Park in east Lincoln next year.
Making the move and funding a $2.5 million renovation to the old Veterans Affairs outpatient services clinic on the grounds southeast of 70th and O streets could put a host of key senior services under one roof, Lincoln Aging Department Director Randy Jones told the Lancaster County Board last week.
City and county officials, along with the developer, believe incorporating an area senior center into the campus plays into the vision for the $100 million redevelopment of the Veterans Affairs Hospital grounds called Victory Park.
"It’s a one-stop project, and Lincoln could model this across the country," said Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward, who helped launch the Victory Park redevelopment while she served as the Seniors Foundation executive director.
More than 15 years in the making, the Victory Park project transforms the grounds of the aging VA hospital by building a new $23.9 million outpatient clinic, which will replace the clinic operated from the old VA hospital and include housing for seniors and veterans.
Housing for homeless veterans or those with special service needs has already been completed on the campus.
Crews began building the new VA clinic in May 2019.
The pandemic didn't impede construction, and the clinic remains set for completion in December, said George Achola of Victory Park's developer, Burlington Capital.
"It’s flying up,” he said.
Once the VA clinic staff move into the new building, the old clinic could provide key amenities for a senior center, including a 100-stall parking lot, better handicap access, a kitchen and the room to house not only administration and activities but also the fitness center, Jones said.
Victory Park's expansive grounds could give seniors and the center new room to host outdoor activities, and the center would fit in alongside a growing senior and veteran community out there, Jones said.
Plus, the clinic marks a rare destination in the community with a dedicated bus route from the downtown bus hub, Ward and Jones said.
"The bus actually comes right up to the door," Jones said of the proposed site.
In 1984, the city and county jointly purchased the current Aging Partners building, so both the City Council and the Lancaster County Board would need to authorize the sale of the 10th and O streets building.
No less than twice annually, the building has sewer water back up and water pour down from the ceiling, Jones said.
Some staff accustomed to the problems cover their desks with plastic for protection, he said.
Municipal building maintenance staff do their best to fix the problems, Jones said.
"God bless the Public Building Commission,” Jones said. "Even though they have Caller ID, they still answer our phones."
Overall, though, the space isn't ideal for the senior center's mission in the near and long term, Jones said.
While it's just around the corner from the downtown bus hub, it lacks parking, especially considering many seniors who use the center don't feel safe in the downtown parking garages and some need handicap parking access, he said.
The city continues to search for a new home for the bus hub, and the Gold's building developer seeking to transform it into a hotel has told city officials he does not want the bus transfer station there, Jones said.
While Aging Partners has caseworkers and administration in the building and hosts senior activities, the Aging Partners fitness center sits five blocks away at Ninth and J streets.
What's more, the current alignment has senior centers concentrated in downtown, northwest Lincoln and the Near South neighborhood, and moving a center to Victory Park would provide more balance and geographic distribution of the facilities, Jones said.
Aging Partners doesn't plan to close any other senior centers other than the 1005 O St. locale with this move, Jones said.
A recent appraisal of the building hasn't been publicly disclosed, but the Lancaster County Assessor's Office valued the 1005 O St. property at $1.6 million.
At the clinic, the city and county wouldn't need to make any structural improvements because the clinic is sound, Jones said.
The city and county would pay for the renovations to turn the old clinic space into a senior center up front and then sign a 15- or 20-year lease with Burlington Capital, which has offered a rental rate of about half the market rate, Jones said.
Approvals of the sale and lease negotiations could make the new Aging Partners center ready at Victory Park by fall 2021, Jones said.
At their briefing on the proposal Thursday, most county commissioners expressed support for the proposal while acknowledging they still needed more financial information.
Board Chairman Sean Flowerday said it's clear Aging Partners needs a new home for its main senior center.
"I can’t pretend like I’m not leery of selling a one-time asset and pouring it into tenant improvements," Flowerday said, while clarifying that he's not opposed to the proposal.
The lease feature doesn't allow the city or county to buy land at the campus, which remains federal government property that is rented to Victory Park as part of a complex, 100-year lease.
County Commissioner Deb Schorr, who has served on the board since 2002, said that while she understands the concerns, the vision fills an important need and has been long in the making.
"I 100% support it," Schorr said. "Go forward, go fast.”
