Program to help home caregivers understand hospice and palliative care

"Understanding Hospice and Palliative Care" is the topic for the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

The presenter will be Dr. Bob Bleicher from HoriSun Hospice. Bleicher has been a hospice medical director for more than 30 years. His training has included experience working for two hospices and in the Lincoln hospitals as a pulmonologist and critical care specialist. He is board certified in hospice and palliative care.

Home caregivers often don’t realize how important time away for themselves can be, both for them and their loved ones. Bleicher will explain not only the importance of time away, hospice and palliative care, but how it all can be beneficial. He will also share resources.

These monthly Caregiver Education Group meetings previously took place in person at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings have been offered via Zoom.

Register for this meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting via Zoom.

If you register and find you aren’t able to attend the live event to participate/ask questions, you will be sent a link to view the recorded session.

For more information about the group, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.

