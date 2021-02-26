Program offers tips on living better with Parkinson’s

The Parkinson’s Foundation will host a virtual program, "Beyond the Diagnosis: Managing Changing Symptoms," at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, to help the Parkinson’s community stay healthy, safe and engaged at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
This program will help inform people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and their loved ones about how Parkinson’s symptoms may change over time, and new strategies for treating them.
“With an ongoing pandemic, empowering the community with the tools and resources they need to live better from the safety of their homes is a vital part of our mission," said Kim Nitz, community program associate director with the Parkinson's Foundation Heartland Chapter.
Topics include how to manage symptoms that accompany Parkinson’s disease progression and the importance of access to a care team. The program will help support the PD community by providing them with additional resources that can help improve their quality of life.
“I know this is something that will be very beneficial to my mother, who is living with Parkinson’s, and will be informative for me as her care partner,” said Brian Reetz, Lincoln community member and Heartland Chapter board member. “As we know, there are constant updates to treatments and care, and we are lucky to have such wonderful resources locally, regionally and nationally because of the Parkinson’s Foundation.”
One million Americans are living with Parkinson’s, with 60,000 people newly diagnosed each year. The Parkinson’s Foundation is the nation’s leading community for people living with Parkinson’s, those who love them and those who are working to end the disease. Improving care, advancing research toward a cure and providing education on PD are pillars of the Foundation’s mission.
This program will feature Parkinson’s disease experts Julie Pavelka, MS, APRN-NP, FNP-BC from the Movement Disorders Clinic at Nebraska Medicine and Cheri Prince, DPT, at PDWELL.
“Better understanding the disease and navigating resources are such important aspects of the Parkinson’s journey," said Pavelka. "I am happy to be a part of this virtual educational program, and hope that we can empower the Parkinson’s community throughout Nebraska with knowledge on managing the symptoms that may accompany Parkinson’s disease.”
For more information or to register for "Beyond the Diagnosis: Managing Changing Symptoms," call the Parkinson’s Foundation Heartland Chapter at 913-416-4116 or visit www.Parkinson.org/Nebraska.