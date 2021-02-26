Program offers tips on living better with Parkinson’s

The Parkinson’s Foundation will host a virtual program, "Beyond the Diagnosis: Managing Changing Symptoms," at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, to help the Parkinson’s community stay healthy, safe and engaged at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

This program will help inform people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and their loved ones about how Parkinson’s symptoms may change over time, and new strategies for treating them.

“With an ongoing pandemic, empowering the community with the tools and resources they need to live better from the safety of their homes is a vital part of our mission," said Kim Nitz, community program associate director with the Parkinson's Foundation Heartland Chapter.

Topics include how to manage symptoms that accompany Parkinson’s disease progression and the importance of access to a care team. The program will help support the PD community by providing them with additional resources that can help improve their quality of life.