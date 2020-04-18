Private colleges remain stable for now, but say fall enrollment is uncertain

The coronavirus-forced cancellation of face-to-face classes at Nebraska’s small private colleges and universities in mid-March either kept students on spring break at the time away for good or sent others home weeks earlier than expected.
Students and faculty remain connected and busy with online coursework — a transition made quickly to finish out the semester and one expected to continue for summer classes — even as activity on campuses and in academic buildings and residence halls has ceased to exist.
Abrupt actions to move students off campus and help them adjust to a new reality of a socially isolated college life has left administrators across the area wondering if students will return to the dorms and academic buildings when the transmission of COVID-19 subsides.
And, if students do not return to campus this fall, what that could mean for the future of their institutions.
“Our fall registration looks good, I think the world wants to return to normal,” said Julie Schmidt, vice president for financial affairs at Doane University in Crete. “Whether or not we can is a totally different question, and I don’t think anyone has any answers at this time.”
Administrators say their institutions are stable enough financially to get through the current economic hardship without cutting staff or services on their campuses, although many warned that could change if enrollment figures fall short of expectations.
At Doane, for example, everyone who had a job before the coronavirus closed campus remains employed, even though the college returned $1 million to students in room and board refunds, “a big hit” to the annual $40 million budget, according to Schmidt.
The university lost further revenue from its adult education programs at its Lincoln campus, as students have left programs amid job losses or other struggles.
“Some people just want that face-to-face education, they don’t want online,” Schmidt said.
Leaders from Nebraska Wesleyan University, Concordia University, Union College and York College said their institutions, too, continue at full employment as they move through challenging times, but each also echoed Schmidt’s assessment that the future remained unclear.
“We’ve had record enrollment for the last two years, so we’ve been in a really strong position,” said NWU President Darrin Good, who is finishing his first year leading the liberal arts college. “But I will say, some of the things that have come out about student behaviors moving forward are concerning to us.”
A poll of 487 graduating high school seniors by the Art & Science Group, taken in March shortly after most colleges in the U.S. announced the cancellation of in-person classes for the remainder of the school year, found roughly 1/6th are considering taking a gap year in the fall, or forgoing starting their college education this fall.
Additionally, the poll found two-thirds of students were concerned they may no longer be able to attend their top-choice school and would instead enroll in their second or third choice, finding them “more likely to be less expensive, closer to home, and more familiar to them.”
If that trend plays out in actual matriculation this fall, it could have a devastating financial impact for institutions such as Union College, Concordia and York College, where a majority of students come from outside Nebraska’s borders and which as private schools are more expensive to attend than their public peers.
Union College, which enrolled more than 800 students this year, is a destination school for many Seventh-day Adventist students from across the U.S. who seek its unique program offerings such as International Rescue and Relief, said Vinita Sauder, the college’s president.
Between the refunds on room and board and the loss of revenue from summer programs, Sauder said Union College anticipates losing $1.5 million during the pandemic.
About 15% of the college’s revenue is provided through the local Seventh-day Adventist churches, which in observance of directed health measures have not been gathering in-person for Saturday services, so it’s not yet clear if that financial support has remained steady.
Plus, if shelter-in-place orders remain active through the summer and into the fall in places where Union typically draws students, she said the college estimates it could also take a 10% hit to its enrollment.
“We haven’t pushed the red button yet, we’re not panicking,” Sauder said. “Right now, we’re fine. It’s the summer and fall where things get kind of iffy, because we don’t know what enrollment is going to look like.”
Dave Kumm, chief financial officer at Concordia in Seward, said a rich campus community, opportunities for students to grow in their faith with others, as well as the lure of playing college athletics — about half of the students there are involved in sports — are also big selling points for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod university that enrolls 1,200.
Trying to replicate those activities over the internet just isn’t the same, Kumm said. While some existing students will return regardless of the situation next fall, the lack of in-person interaction could make it harder to draw new students.
“When you start taking out the community aspect of Concordia and putting it online, it takes some of that special experience off the table,” he said. “If you’re not starting up in the fall and you’re going all online, you can’t just tell students they’ll have those experiences a year out.”
Like Union College, Concordia also refunded about $1.5 million in room and board payments to students this year.
Because it employs fewer than 500 people and has an annual budget of less than $30 million, York College was able to enroll in the Paycheck Protection Program included in the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month, said Steve Eckman, the college’s president since 2009.
That program covers both full-time employees as well as student workers, keeping them at full employment for the time being. Concordia successfully enrolled in that program, too.
And with an endowment that tripled over the last decade, Eckman said York College, where 70% of the 500 students come from out of state, has found itself in an enviable position of having enough cash on hand to weather the current economic storm.
“I’m almost embarrassed to say we’re doing OK right now,” he said. “We’ve also been running ahead on our enrollments, which leaves us to believe there is some confidence.
"Our biggest concern is next year," Eckman added.
Predicting what’s going to happen to enrollment numbers in the fall is inexact — like predicting the number of cases or deaths from the coronavirus — and mostly guesswork.
NWU has modeled budget scenarios based upon various enrollment levels, from steady enrollment to down slightly to down a couple hundred students, Good said.
“We feel like we’re on the middle path, but it’s still too early to really tell,” he said.
Kumm said Concordia won’t “really have a clue where we’re at” until June, when some social distancing efforts across the country could be relaxed and registration is supposed to take place.
“We’ll have a pretty good feel at that point with regards to how it’s looking for the fall,” he added.
Whatever appearance the fall semester takes at Nebraska’s private colleges and universities — whether it’s in face-to-face classes on campus, online-only education or some combination of the two — Schmidt said those institutions, along with higher education in general, will likely look different.
“We’d like to be all things to all people — education has a long history of trying to do that,” she said. “I think more and more schools will have to decide what their niche is, what they are good at and what they provide well. They won’t have the opportunity to be all things to all people anymore.
“The new normal has yet to be defined.”
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Grata Bar & Lounge has started offering family-style meals — entrees that serve four to six people for $25 and could be put together for curbside pickup and delivery — to keep the restaurant afloat.
Updated list of closings, cancellations, postponements and announcements of modified hours of operation in the Lincoln area
If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, please email citydesk@journalstar.com.
Doctors in Omaha invented a patient mask to protect healthcare workers in the operating and recovery rooms.
The Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln, located at 72nd and Pioneers, is now providing drive-up testing for COVID-19.
State surpasses 1,000 positive coronavirus cases; deaths reported in Douglas, Gage, Hamilton counties
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,066 cases in its Thursday evening update, up 86 from Wednesday evening's total.
Senators urged Gov. Ricketts to include grocery store, pharmacy and food production workers in the definition of front-line emergency service providers.
Parks and Rec was concerned that some children didn't heed the message that play equipment is off limits.
Five patients have been transferred from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to Omaha-area hospitals within the past 36 hours.
Because of its current limited supply, the CEO said Bryan will "start out very slow" and process tests only from seriously ill people who are inpatients in its hospital locations.
Test results have confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the total of known local cases to 62.
The facility brought back seven residents Wednesday and an Enlivant spokesperson said it planned to bring back others Thursday.
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo expected 2020 to be the first year it stayed open from beginning to end.
Hospital staff and administrators gathered in the hospital on Wednesday to cheer for Felipe Chavez-Ramirez, who will continue his recovery at home.
Executive Travel held a "grand reopening" and virtual ribbon cutting to celebrate employees returning to work.
State employees union official says worried workers continue to contact his office. On Wednesday, the union plans to deliver 1,600 petitions to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A 53-foot refrigerated trailer would serve as a backup to Lancaster County Emergency Management's portable morgue should the coronavirus cause a surge in deaths.
A woman in her 80s died Thursday after being transferred to Lincoln, and a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died Tuesday at Gold Crest Retirement, Public Health Solutions Director Kim Showalter said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains focused on keeping Nebraskans safe and preventing the state’s health care system from being overrun because…
“It just seemed like a terrible idea ... to say here’s this stranger,” said the Lincoln High School teacher about having a substitute take her place.
Darrell Dibben had been a resident of a Blair assisted living facility, Carter Place, which was temporarily closed after 19 coronavirus cases were linked to its residents and staff by the end of March.
President Ted Carter said NU is watching state tax receipts and the ongoing budget process at the state level before it decides to cut any programs or impose salary cuts as the university seeks to "be a good partner" to state government.
From Christmas lights in Minden to a COVID-19 test relay by the State Patrol, many people have stepped up to spread cheer and kindness in Linc…
Journal Star photographers have captured life in the city for the past month with some activities going on as usual but many sights out of the norm.
Some plants are taking the temperature of employees before they enter facilities and offering protective face shields to workers who request them.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.
Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income, the report estimates.
A study by Kaiser Health News resulted in this headline in the Daily Beast that stirred internet traffic: "Nebraska getting $300G in federal money for each coronavirus case while NY gets $12G."
Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating two new cases — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s — to determine how they contracted the virus.
According to figures from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, home sales appear to have slowed down over the past couple of weeks.
“It was shocking. It gives you that oh-my-God feeling,” said the daughter of a man at an Adams retirement home diagnosed with COVID-19. “A lot of people think this is a joke. They don’t understand the impact it is having on people.”
COVID-19 has touched everyone's life, and news has become, in some sense, a matter of life and death.
Nebraska prisons director Scott Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services has had a pandemic plan for years.
Todd Fandrich has made 100 wooden Easter bunnies for local health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. “Seeing how happy the bunnies make people makes me want to keep building them,” he said.
As of Friday, Bryan had five patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 patients with suspected cases who are awaiting test results.
"I thought it was a great message," said Paige Duncan, adding that she thinks it's one that connects with a lot of people right now.
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Lincoln area are continuing to be called to more mental health calls, the suspected result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman is an employee of Selleck Dining Hall and is not hospitalized, said UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed.
The governor said he would issue a new directed health measure to clarify rules statewide. One provision closes barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and gentleman's clubs that were still allowed to operate in some areas.
Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive…
As more parking spots open up, more Lincoln residents are hitting city parks.
"It's a great way for people to be able to vote" at a time when Nebraskans confront the coronavirus pandemic threat, Ricketts said. "I'd encourage people to take advantage of that."
The Lincoln man who was the city's first death from coronavirus was in his 50s and had an underlying health condition, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Amber Rolfzen has now experienced the worldwide health catastrophe in two waves. The first in Italy, then last month in Papillion.
In an email sent to faculty and staff Friday, Elizabeth Spiller, who started as the new executive vice chancellor in March, said the decision follows the cancellation of summer travel, internship and other opportunities for students.
"The plan is by noon to be at that 1,500 units-per-day production level," University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering Professor Shane Farritor said. "We'll do that until the wheels fall off."
For the second time in less than two weeks, another one of Lincoln’s largest companies is reacting to news that an employee had contracted COVID-19.
After this weekend, the state is shutting down all overnight camping in its parks and recreation and wildlife management areas — and will keep…
Good news for Lincoln Public Schools seniors: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26.
A UNMC professor and infectious disease specialist says models are not meant to be answers.
With warm weather, a pool skimmer, YouTube, some poster board, a bargain buy from Costco and an SUV, Liz Shotkoski and her four kids brought cheer to their neighborhood.
All students will get “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory” grades on all fourth-quarter assignments and on their final class grades.
After his 3D printer sat in a box for almost two years, Nolan Miska finally had a reason to take it out.
The study suggests that COVID-19 patients may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.
A number of businesses in Lincoln either just opened in the past few weeks or were scheduled to open soon are now faced with tough decisions about what to do in the face of restrictions on people being together.
From the DoorDash driver to the cleaning service owner to the speed trainer for former Huskers, see how jobs and routines have been dramatical…
The uncertainty of an unprecedented global pandemic has changed everything for the more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln’s schools.
Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes says over the past couple weeks UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has put plenty of aspects of life on hold, but at least one Lincoln couple refused to let social distancing stop them from taking their vows this week.
Cars and SUVs and ATVs and pickups rolled slowly through the streets of Waverly this week, a collective stiff-arm to a pandemic disrupting the…
A Hall County woman in her 60s has also died from the coronavirus, officials said Friday afternoon.
Kawasaki said it will provide supplemental pay during the shutdown, which, when combined with unemployment benefits, will ensure workers receive 60% of their normal pay.
“Our first daughter was born during the Ebola scare,” dad said. “And our second was born during the Zika scare.” Then he paused. “But the first two don’t compare to what we’re facing now.”
The governor was ready for questions from constituents Thursday night at an NET News town hall.
Lincoln funeral homes are staggering visitations and live-streaming services in the time of coronavirus.
Residents watched and listened from their apartments and the balconies overlooking the center’s courtyard.
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
One man reported the domestic violence class he had to attend, and another person reported too many people and pets inside PetSmart.
The Meeting Place, which had hosted nearly 60 12-step recovery meetings every week, closed due to coronavirus precautions. But a Lincoln church opened its doors to more meetings.
Take a look at the 1918 flu pandemic response in Lincoln and Nebraska. Millions were infected globally.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.