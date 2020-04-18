You are the owner of this article.
Private colleges remain stable for now, but say fall enrollment is uncertain
The coronavirus-forced cancellation of face-to-face classes at Nebraska’s small private colleges and universities in mid-March either kept students on spring break at the time away for good or sent others home weeks earlier than expected.

Students and faculty remain connected and busy with online coursework — a transition made quickly to finish out the semester and one expected to continue for summer classes — even as activity on campuses and in academic buildings and residence halls has ceased to exist.

Abrupt actions to move students off campus and help them adjust to a new reality of a socially isolated college life has left administrators across the area wondering if students will return to the dorms and academic buildings when the transmission of COVID-19 subsides.

And, if students do not return to campus this fall, what that could mean for the future of their institutions.

“Our fall registration looks good, I think the world wants to return to normal,” said Julie Schmidt, vice president for financial affairs at Doane University in Crete. “Whether or not we can is a totally different question, and I don’t think anyone has any answers at this time.”

Administrators say their institutions are stable enough financially to get through the current economic hardship without cutting staff or services on their campuses, although many warned that could change if enrollment figures fall short of expectations.

At Doane, for example, everyone who had a job before the coronavirus closed campus remains employed, even though the college returned $1 million to students in room and board refunds, “a big hit” to the annual $40 million budget, according to Schmidt.

The university lost further revenue from its adult education programs at its Lincoln campus, as students have left programs amid job losses or other struggles.

“Some people just want that face-to-face education, they don’t want online,” Schmidt said.

Leaders from Nebraska Wesleyan University, Concordia University, Union College and York College said their institutions, too, continue at full employment as they move through challenging times, but each also echoed Schmidt’s assessment that the future remained unclear.

“We’ve had record enrollment for the last two years, so we’ve been in a really strong position,” said NWU President Darrin Good, who is finishing his first year leading the liberal arts college. “But I will say, some of the things that have come out about student behaviors moving forward are concerning to us.”

A poll of 487 graduating high school seniors by the Art & Science Group, taken in March shortly after most colleges in the U.S. announced the cancellation of in-person classes for the remainder of the school year, found roughly 1/6th are considering taking a gap year in the fall, or forgoing starting their college education this fall.

Additionally, the poll found two-thirds of students were concerned they may no longer be able to attend their top-choice school and would instead enroll in their second or third choice, finding them “more likely to be less expensive, closer to home, and more familiar to them.”

If that trend plays out in actual matriculation this fall, it could have a devastating financial impact for institutions such as Union College, Concordia and York College, where a majority of students come from outside Nebraska’s borders and which as private schools are more expensive to attend than their public peers.

Union College, which enrolled more than 800 students this year, is a destination school for many Seventh-day Adventist students from across the U.S. who seek its unique program offerings such as International Rescue and Relief, said Vinita Sauder, the college’s president.

Between the refunds on room and board and the loss of revenue from summer programs, Sauder said Union College anticipates losing $1.5 million during the pandemic.

About 15% of the college’s revenue is provided through the local Seventh-day Adventist churches, which in observance of directed health measures have not been gathering in-person for Saturday services, so it’s not yet clear if that financial support has remained steady.

Plus, if shelter-in-place orders remain active through the summer and into the fall in places where Union typically draws students, she said the college estimates it could also take a 10% hit to its enrollment.

“We haven’t pushed the red button yet, we’re not panicking,” Sauder said. “Right now, we’re fine. It’s the summer and fall where things get kind of iffy, because we don’t know what enrollment is going to look like.”

Dave Kumm, chief financial officer at Concordia in Seward, said a rich campus community, opportunities for students to grow in their faith with others, as well as the lure of playing college athletics — about half of the students there are involved in sports — are also big selling points for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod university that enrolls 1,200.

Trying to replicate those activities over the internet just isn’t the same, Kumm said. While some existing students will return regardless of the situation next fall, the lack of in-person interaction could make it harder to draw new students.

“When you start taking out the community aspect of Concordia and putting it online, it takes some of that special experience off the table,” he said. “If you’re not starting up in the fall and you’re going all online, you can’t just tell students they’ll have those experiences a year out.”

Like Union College, Concordia also refunded about $1.5 million in room and board payments to students this year.

Because it employs fewer than 500 people and has an annual budget of less than $30 million, York College was able to enroll in the Paycheck Protection Program included in the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month, said Steve Eckman, the college’s president since 2009.

That program covers both full-time employees as well as student workers, keeping them at full employment for the time being. Concordia successfully enrolled in that program, too.

And with an endowment that tripled over the last decade, Eckman said York College, where 70% of the 500 students come from out of state, has found itself in an enviable position of having enough cash on hand to weather the current economic storm.

“I’m almost embarrassed to say we’re doing OK right now,” he said. “We’ve also been running ahead on our enrollments, which leaves us to believe there is some confidence.

"Our biggest concern is next year," Eckman added.

Predicting what’s going to happen to enrollment numbers in the fall is inexact — like predicting the number of cases or deaths from the coronavirus — and mostly guesswork.

NWU has modeled budget scenarios based upon various enrollment levels, from steady enrollment to down slightly to down a couple hundred students, Good said.

“We feel like we’re on the middle path, but it’s still too early to really tell,” he said.

Kumm said Concordia won’t “really have a clue where we’re at” until June, when some social distancing efforts across the country could be relaxed and registration is supposed to take place.

“We’ll have a pretty good feel at that point with regards to how it’s looking for the fall,” he added.

Whatever appearance the fall semester takes at Nebraska’s private colleges and universities — whether it’s in face-to-face classes on campus, online-only education or some combination of the two — Schmidt said those institutions, along with higher education in general, will likely look different.

“We’d like to be all things to all people — education has a long history of trying to do that,” she said. “I think more and more schools will have to decide what their niche is, what they are good at and what they provide well. They won’t have the opportunity to be all things to all people anymore.

“The new normal has yet to be defined.”

