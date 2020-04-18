Private colleges remain stable for now, but say fall enrollment is uncertain

Additionally, the poll found two-thirds of students were concerned they may no longer be able to attend their top-choice school and would instead enroll in their second or third choice, finding them “more likely to be less expensive, closer to home, and more familiar to them.”

If that trend plays out in actual matriculation this fall, it could have a devastating financial impact for institutions such as Union College, Concordia and York College, where a majority of students come from outside Nebraska’s borders and which as private schools are more expensive to attend than their public peers.

Union College, which enrolled more than 800 students this year, is a destination school for many Seventh-day Adventist students from across the U.S. who seek its unique program offerings such as International Rescue and Relief, said Vinita Sauder, the college’s president.

Between the refunds on room and board and the loss of revenue from summer programs, Sauder said Union College anticipates losing $1.5 million during the pandemic.

About 15% of the college’s revenue is provided through the local Seventh-day Adventist churches, which in observance of directed health measures have not been gathering in-person for Saturday services, so it’s not yet clear if that financial support has remained steady.