Prisons system to test 600 inmates after positive case at Nebraska State Penitentiary

Three housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary are in quarantine after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Scott Frakes, director of the Department of Correctional Services, said the inmate was experiencing symptoms but did not immediately notify medical staff.

While working to determine who the inmate might have had close contact with during that time, prisons officials are said they will test 600 inmates housed in the three units. Results likely won't be available for a few days.

“While that process is underway, movement on those units will be limited and precautions undertaken to ensure that the potential for transmission from this point forward is greatly reduced,” Frakes said.

Since the onset of the coronavirus, 14 inmates across the prisons system have tested positive for COVID-19.

Statewide, new cases numbers over 300 for the fourth day in a row on Friday, pushing the total number to 33,436. The state has record 392 coronavirus-related deaths.

There are 168 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized across the state.

