Prevent lung cancer by testing your home for radon

Last week marked the beginning of National Radon Action Month. Every January, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) urges everyone across the United States to test their homes for radon gas. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can seep into homes from the ground and, in some cases, well water supply.

“Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and is both colorless and odorless, so I encourage everyone to take time this January to test and prevent radon exposure in your homes,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Millions of homes have been tested for radon and repaired, but millions more homes with high levels of this radioactive gas remain.”

EPA Region 7 states (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska) have several counties with elevated indoor radon screening levels. EPA developed the Radon Zone Map in 1993 to identify areas of the U.S. with the potential for elevated indoor radon levels. Lancaster County is among those in southeast Nebraska with predicted average indoor radon screening levels greater than 4 pCi/L.

Each year, we lose over 21,000 American lives due to radon-induced lung cancer, Wheeler said.