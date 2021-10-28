Pregnant Lincoln woman gets vaccinated after seeing her doctor on TV

Nuha Andersen was planning on getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the spring, but then she found out she was pregnant, and that caused her to hesitate.

The 26-year-old wanted to get vaccinated, and she had good reasons to — an autistic son with health issues and parents nearing age 70. But she wasn't sure if getting vaccinated when pregnant was a good idea.

Then she saw her doctor on TV.

Sean Kenney, a fetal medicine specialist with Bryan Health, spoke with the media last month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out an urgent call for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He urged pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Andersen was familiar with Kenney, as he had delivered both of her children, one of which was a high-risk pregnancy that required her to deliver early by emergency caesarean section.

She said that after seeing him on TV, "I just thought that this is my time."

"Clearly he knows what he's talking about; he's the best of the best," Andersen said. "So that's why I decided to get it."

Andersen, who is 24 weeks pregnant, got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last Friday. She said she felt fine afterward and has had no issues.